WacoTrib.com
In McLennan County DA race, Tetens touts endorsements, Robertson touts experience
Josh Tetens, who won the Republican primary for district attorney in March, faces a self described “pro-Second Amendment, pro-death penalty, fiscal conservative” in Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic nominee in the race to become McLennan County district attorney. Tetens, with endorsements of numerous law enforcement associations and McLennan County...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County turnout for first day of early voting lags 2018 midterm
Correction: Earlier versions of this story misstated the 2018 and 2020 first-day turnouts and incorrectly stated that this year's first-day total surpassed 2018. Early voting began Monday in the Nov. 8 election, and McLennan County’s turnout lagged first-day early voting in the last midterm election. The McLennan County Elections...
WacoTrib.com
Early voting starts Monday in McLennan County, statewide
In-person early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 midterms, and the deadline for qualified voters to request a mail-in ballot is Friday. Before heading to the polls, voters should confirm they are registered by going to votetexas.gov and clicking the “Am I Registered?” link. The registration deadline for this election passed on Oct. 11.
KWTX
Some Central Texas counties providing many opportunities for voters to participate in early voting
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election. “I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in $750K vehicle thefts arrested, Waco police seek co-defendant
A woman wanted by Waco police in vehicle thefts in several Texas cities was arrested in Mesquite on Monday while her co-defendant remains at large, Waco police announced Tuesday. Mesquite police arrested Isabel Gonzalez, 33, after a 30-minute chase that started when they spotted a stolen pickup truck, Waco police...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
City presents Cotton Palace Park concepts, child care center's place uncertain
A public meeting Tuesday about the city’s planned $8.2 million redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park included conceptual art of walkways, a playground and an outdoor stage, but the staff and board of Waco Child Development Center were perturbed by what was not pictured: their facility on Ross Avenue. The...
City of Waco to conduct disparity study to ensure non-discriminatory business practices
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study on how the city does business. Multiple sessions will be held across Nov. 1 and 2 at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 LaSalle Ave. The study is reportedly meant to...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Good time to clean Lake Waco shoreline; women should be equal in church
Now that the water level is drastically low at Lake Waco, a lot of structures from the remains of houses, boat launches and even a swimming pool that were covered when the lake was enlarged during the 1960s are appearing. On one of my hikes along the Lacy Point walking trails, I noticed a lot of rebar sticking up, broken roads and a swimming pool with a huge metal frame protruding three feet above the water. I’ve also noticed a lot of huge concrete structures along the shoreline that are very dangerous.
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
Williamson County declares local state of disaster post-tornado
The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night.
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
News Channel 25
Man accused of killing Belton 3-year-old had violent past & possible gang affiliation in Fort Worth
Documents obtained by 25 News In-Depth team show that Saturday's murder of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo was not the first violent crime for Jay Allen, 33. In the affidavit's timeline of events, Belton police explain an officer met with three women on the scene who said they were relatives of the victim.
fox7austin.com
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by a tornado overnight in Williamson County. Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed. "What we saw from the air today was at least three dozen...
