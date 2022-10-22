Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
KWTX
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
fox7austin.com
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed.
Austin Animal Center creates tool to show intake status
There are three meters indicating the capacity levels for cats, small dogs, and medium/large dogs. The meters are updated every hour.
fox7austin.com
City addresses APD emergency call center's staff shortage, long wait times
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is implementing a "pay-and-incentives" plan to deal with the staffing crisis at the Austin Police Department's (APD) emergency call center. This comes after a special review, requested by APD Chief Joseph Chacon, and new data showing 1 out of 3 911 calls are not answered quickly.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
fox7austin.com
Jarrell residents assess damage to homes, begin clean-up efforts
JARRELL, Texas - In Jarrell Tuesday, people were assessing the damage and beginning the cleanup process after a confirmed tornado swept through Monday night. It caused major damage to homes, knocked out power and led to crashes along I-35. Williamson County Judge declared a state of disaster due to the tornado damage, but, so far, officials report no deaths and only minor injuries.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
dailytrib.com
Power outage in Marble Falls delays classes, closes H-E-B
High winds and a thunderstorm blew through the Highland Lakes early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, knocking out power for about 700 members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Marble Falls. The outage forced a two-hour delay for some Marble Falls Independent School District campuses and closed the McDonald’s restaurant and H-E-B grocery store for several hours.
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation in South Austin; person reportedly with gun refusing to leave
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is on the scene of a SWAT situation in South Austin. The incident is happening at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police say that got a call at around 11:40 p.m. on October 25 about a disturbance inside...
Click2Houston.com
Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display
HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display. Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
Police identify 4-year-old who died in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. Omari Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had...
fox7austin.com
Close to 10,000 doses of naloxone received by Travis County to distribute
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a nationwide crisis that’s hit home. "In the first six months of this year alone we’ve seen almost double the rate of fentanyl deaths and opioid deaths in our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown at a press conference Monday morning. The...
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
fox7austin.com
Veteran art exhibit in downtown Austin
The Old Bakery and Emporium, along with Austin Veteran Arts Festival, kicked off the Tom Lea Combat Warrior Art exhibit. FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen has details.
KWTX
Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — From carnival rides to a rodeo and a petting zoo, the Williamson County Fair and Rodeo returns this week at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor. All the fun kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with the YMCA Family Night, where families can get...
