Elgin, TX

KWTX

Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help. The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season. KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

City addresses APD emergency call center's staff shortage, long wait times

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is implementing a "pay-and-incentives" plan to deal with the staffing crisis at the Austin Police Department's (APD) emergency call center. This comes after a special review, requested by APD Chief Joseph Chacon, and new data showing 1 out of 3 911 calls are not answered quickly.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Jarrell residents assess damage to homes, begin clean-up efforts

JARRELL, Texas - In Jarrell Tuesday, people were assessing the damage and beginning the cleanup process after a confirmed tornado swept through Monday night. It caused major damage to homes, knocked out power and led to crashes along I-35. Williamson County Judge declared a state of disaster due to the tornado damage, but, so far, officials report no deaths and only minor injuries.
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Power outage in Marble Falls delays classes, closes H-E-B

High winds and a thunderstorm blew through the Highland Lakes early Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, knocking out power for about 700 members of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Marble Falls. The outage forced a two-hour delay for some Marble Falls Independent School District campuses and closed the McDonald’s restaurant and H-E-B grocery store for several hours.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display

HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display. Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
KCEN

Police identify 4-year-old who died in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation. Omari Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old. According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had...
KILLEEN, TX
KHOU

Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Veteran art exhibit in downtown Austin

The Old Bakery and Emporium, along with Austin Veteran Arts Festival, kicked off the Tom Lea Combat Warrior Art exhibit. FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen has details.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
JARRELL, TX

