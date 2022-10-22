Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions results for 10/25/22; jackpot worth $45 million
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $45 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Oct. 25. That means the drawing on Friday, Oct. 28 will be worth $64 million...
Powerball results for 10/24/22; did anyone win the $637 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The current Powerball jackpot is approaching levels that only a handful of lottery prizes have ever reached as there was no winner of the $637.8 million jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Oct. 24. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 will be worth...
Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million for Oct. 24 drawing
The Powerball jackpot just got even larger as the estimated grand prize for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 24 has been increased to $625 million. Following Saturday night’s drawing where no one brought home the jackpot, lottery officials announced the jackpot at $610 million, but ticket sales have exceeded expectations and the prize is worth more than anticipated.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Wallet Watch: cheap dates, cheaper weed and expensive minerals
Hello again! We’re back for another weekly recap via Wallet Watch. My colleague Rose White, and I are bringing you up to speed with everything you might have missed in Michigan economy news. Costs dashing dates. This week I looked into how inflation is deflating the dating pool. High...
wcsx.com
“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan
The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
Michigan Gubernatorial Debate: Breakdown and analysis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon faced off Tuesday evening in their final debate before the 2022 November election, and we're taking a closer look at some of their answers.
Here’s where absentee ballots are most popular in Michigan
More than 771,000 Michigan voters have already voted in next month’s election via absentee ballot – and more than 330,000 of these ballots were submitted in the past week. Michigan’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than two weeks away.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
After overcoming stage fright, Michigan woman about to Battle on ‘The Voice’
She says she’s been battling stage fright her entire life and now she’s about to give the biggest performance of her life tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on the hit NBC reality singing competition, “The Voice,” in front of millions of people watching on television. 25-year...
Michigan auto supplier expanding EV footprint with $10.2M in state funding
LANSING, MI – A Michigan auto supplier is boosting its electric vehicle manufacturing and creating more than 1,500 jobs with the help of state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund awarded Magna International three grants to secure separate projects in metro Detroit during its Tuesday, Oct. 25 board meeting. Magna...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
michiganchronicle.com
Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Get Additional Assistance to Lower Grocery Costs
Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
Proposal 2 in Michigan: What voter rights would change if it passed?
The second proposal Michiganders will see deals with voter rights and making it easier for citizens to vote in Michigan.
How To Get A Speed Bump In Your Neighborhood In Michigan
Are you tired of seeing cars fly down your residential street well above the posted speed limits? Well if you live in some cities, you can request "traffic calming" devices like speed bumps for your neighborhood. Is it legal to install my own speed bump in Michigan?. No, you can't...
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0