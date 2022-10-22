Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
WPFO
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team
READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
WPFO
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WPFO
Old Orchard Beach fisherman suing boat owner over shark catching
OLD ORDCHARD BEACH (BDN) -- A former deckhand on a fishing boat claims he was injured when a thrashing shark was inadvertently caught in the boat’s net and brought onboard. The deckhand, Mark Emerton of Old Orchard Beach, has sued the boat’s owner in U.S. District Court in Portland.
WPFO
Student got thumb stuck in car before he was dragged 1/2 mile in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland student is out of the hospital after he was dragged for a half-mile by a car Monday. Police say the middle school-aged boy was being dropped off at home by his classmate’s sister. When the car drove off, the boy’s thumb was...
WPFO
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries
A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
WPFO
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search
PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
WPFO
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
WPFO
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
WPFO
Police: 16-year-old Massachusetts girl believed to be in danger may be in Maine
WELLS (WGME) -- Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who is in danger and could be in Maine. Police say Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham, Massachusetts between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on October 18. Police say there has been no contact with weaver...
WPFO
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland referendum questions D & E
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. The last of the citizen imitative questions focus on the minimum wage as well as restrictions on...
WPFO
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents to vote on $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— Residents in the MSAD 51 school district area will vote on a nearly $74 million referendum to build a new school. This is MSAD #51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The issue is at the elementary level with the Mabel I. Wilson School. The district...
WPFO
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
WPFO
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WPFO
'It is so important': Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in Portland
With a triple health threat possible for winter, the city of Portland is offering a walk-in flu and COVID vaccine clinic. It comes as doctors warn of a rise in flu, COVID and RSV cases. The clinic will be held at the Portland Public Health Clinic at 39 Forest Ave....
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
WPFO
South Portland residents call to make intersection safer after girl hit by car
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.
WPFO
3 Maine students taken to hospital after school vehicle, van collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- Three students were taken to a hospital after an Auburn school vehicle and a van collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Lewiston Rd. and Gloucester Hill Rd. around 8:15 a.m. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a van operated by the...
WPFO
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours
MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
WPFO
Car crashes into Maine pond
SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
Comments / 0