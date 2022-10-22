ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
READFIELD, ME
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
PORTLAND, ME
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search

PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
BANGOR, ME
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
FREEPORT, ME
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours

MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Car crashes into Maine pond

SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
SEBAGO, ME

