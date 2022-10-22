Read full article on original website
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin to Canadiens for Cam Hillis
The Montreal Canadiens have addressed their defensive depth by adding Nicolas Beaudin from Chicago in exchange for forward Cam Hillis. Beaudin, 23, was a first-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2018, but got lost in the shuffle over the years. He has 22 NHL games to his credit, including a pair of outings in 2021-22. Beaudin has spent the season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, recording one assist in three games so far.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Why fans of No. 8 Oregon shouldn't float idea of Ducks in CFP
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks look the part of a potential Pac-12 champion following their 45-30 win over No. 12 UCLA. At 6-1, the Ducks would be among the teams hotly debated in College Football Playoff conversations were it not for a 49-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the opener in Atlanta. Could Oregon still make the playoff despite that embarrassing defeat? History suggests the answer, "No way."
Report: Reason official approached Mike Evans after game revealed
In his ninth season, Evans has made four Pro Bowls and leads all Bucs players this year in targets (48), receiving yards (454), and is tied in receiving touchdowns with three. He posted nine receptions for 96 yards in the team's Week 7 loss. Lamberth is in his 20th season...
Falcons part ways with 2nd round pick from Dimitroff era
When Atlanta selected Davidson 47th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was a highly touted recruit out of Auburn. Davidson joins Deadrin Senat — a 2018 3rd round pick — as an early-round pick from the previous regime released by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. It wasn’t...
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Detroit also released DT Bruce Hector and signed S J.R. Reed to the practice squad. Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie. The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year...
Analysts debate: Would Clemson struggle outside ACC?
Analysts Joel Klatt of Fox Sports and Danny Kanell of CBS Sports got into a dust-up on Twitter over No. 5 Clemson's football resume. After Klatt wondered how the Tigers would fare outside the ACC, the discussion quickly turned into a question of Clemson’s ability to post an undefeated record against the schedules of No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State. On Saturday, Clemson struggled to beat No. 16 Syracuse, 27-21.
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger injury update not ideal
The New York Giants recently got some tough news on their rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger. After having to leave the win Sunday in Jacksonville with a fractured eye socket injury, head coach Brian Daboll stated that Bellinger will need to get surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable...
Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8
Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve. Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad. Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:. CB Kalon Barnes. OL James Empey. LB Cameron Goode. LB...
Raiders Defense Is Heading The Wrong Direction
The bar for the Raiders defense isn’t high. Since 2007, the Raiders haven’t finished in the top 20 for scoring defense in a season. So when Patrick Graham came in this off-season as the team’s new defensive coordinator, nobody was expecting him to transform the Raiders defense into the strength of the team — they just hoped his unit would be competent. Heck, even average would be an upgrade.
