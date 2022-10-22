Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware C-17, Dash 7, & Canberra Airport Get New Screenshots & Dev Updates; Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport Released

Read full article on original website
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
First pictures of work on extraordinary £800billion 110-mile ‘earthscraper’ as construction begins in Saudi Arabia
EXTRAORDINARY drone footage shows working beginning on the 110-mile long sideways skyscraper dubbed "The Line" in Saudi Arabia. The project worth hundreds of billions of pounds is hoped to one day house five million people in one of the high tech megacity running through the desert from the Gulf of Aqaba.
mailplus.co.uk
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ex-UK pilots recruited by China were actually spies for UK: Report
Some of the former United Kingdom military pilots who were recruited by China’s military to train Chinese pilots may have actually gone along with the recruitment effort in order to steal secrets from China for the West. These Chinese recruiting and British counter-spying efforts are playing out as China is trying to overtake the U.S. and the West as the dominant global power.
Researchers who reverse-engineered Starlink to work as a backup for GPS found a security flaw in the system — using a video of tennis star Rafael Nadal — that could be exploited in Ukraine
SpaceX's Starlink signals have been long seen as a possible alternative to GPS. In 2020, Elon Musk and SpaceX declined a US Army proposal to develop the tech for that purpose. Researchers have succeeded in reverse-engineering the signals, MIT Technology Review reported. After SpaceX declined to continue researching Starlink as...
Researchers secretly converted Starlink signals into GPS systems despite Musk’s objection
In 2020, Todd Humphreys and his team at the University of Texas’s Radionavigation Lab had an interesting offer to SpaceX, according to an article by MIT Technology Review published on Friday. With a few software modifications, its Starlink constellation could also offer precise position, navigation, and timing that could serve as a backup to the army’s GPS system.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cargo Craft Departs Space Station, Burns Up in Destructive Re-Entry in the Earth’s Atmosphere
At 6:46 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 23, 2022, the uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 80 spacecraft undocked from the Poisk module on the International Space Station (ISS). The spacecraft backed away from the space station, and a few hours later, Progress’ engines fired in a deorbit maneuver to send the cargo craft into a destructive re-entry in the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
Chinese Nuclear Anti-Satellite Study Highlights Problem Of Countering Starlink-Like Constellations
DARPAConstellations like Starlink for comms and missile tracking will dominate space, presenting foes with the problem of how to counter them.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
dallasexpress.com
UK Pilots Training Chinese Air Force
Dozens of ex-military pilots from the United Kingdom (UK) have traveled to China to train their Chinese counterparts, alarming Western defense officials. British Defense Ministry reports concerning British pilot recruitment surfaced on Monday that in 2019, headhunters began courting active and former RAF pilots, according to Sky News. With the...
helihub.com
AW101 completes high altitude trials in US
A cross-departmental team from Leonardo in Yeovil has successfully undertaken high altitude trials, which were completed on schedule with the Norwegian AW101 helicopter in the US. The aircraft completed its 21-day trial plan in just 16 days. The AW101 Performance Improvement Programme certifies increased engine power and raises the Main...
