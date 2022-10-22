Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
Liberty basketball prepares for season opener
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty Basketball is gearing up for another season. This time around, it’s not starting the season as the ASUN champions, for the first time since joining the conference in 2018. The team has had six 20+ win seasons and wrapped up last year with a...
aseaofred.com
Ranking Liberty’s remaining football games from least winnable to most
Liberty has raced out to a 7-1 start to the 2022 season and have put themselves in a position to have another special year. The Flames are coming off a big, 41-14, win over BYU on Saturday. Now, Liberty enters its bye week with a tough final stretch of the season.
Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina
The Cavaliers get another early home kickoff for the South's Oldest Rivalry against the Tar Heels
odaconline.com
Peyton Kirchner, Roanoke, So., Middle Blocker
Kirchner, a sophomore from Williamsport, Md., was active both offensively and defensively from the middle of the front row in helping Roanoke to a 3-1 week. Kirchner registered three straight matches of 12 kills with attack percentages of at least .357 in all outings. She collected 43 total kills (3.31/set) at a .447 clip with 14 blocks, 12 digs, and 10 aces towards 61.0 total points (4.7/set) earned. Kirchner opened with 12 kills on a .417 attack percentage in a 3-0 loss at Salem College. She added an assist to her line in that match. She had 12 kills on 22 swings towards a .409 hitting clip in a 3-0 victory at Hollins. She added four aces, three digs, and one block to her effort. Kirchner registered 20.0 points in a 3-1 victory at Goucher. That included 12 kills on just 16 swings at a .625 attack pct. She produced eight blocks and seven digs to go with three aces. She again had three service winners in a 3-0 victory over Rutgers-Camden. She hammered seven kills at a .357 attack percentage with five more blocks, a pair of digs, and an assist. For the season, Kirchner leads the ODAC in hitting percentage (.343) and is third in assisted blocks (55), points (330.5), and points per set (3.8). Her 3.01 kills per set and 259 total winners rank seventh and eighth in the conference, respectively. She is fifth in total blocks (63), eighth in blocks per set (0.73), and ninth in aces (36).
WSLS
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Science Museum shows off pumpkin battery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Brooks and Lesley St. Clair are back from the Science Museum of Western Virginia joined 7@four Tuesday to perform a Halloween-themed science experiment. To preview the experiment, they told WDBJ7, “Lesley St. Clair and I will be creating a pumpkin battery using the science of...
WDBJ7.com
Science Museum offers STEAM Day event for homeschool families
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danielle Murray, Director of Development for the Science Museum, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an upcoming event for classes and homeschool families across our hometowns. October 28, students have an opportunity to engage in an interactive and fun day that includes exhibitors,...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is closing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Candidates form to take place in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Those on the ballot are making their final push as we get closer to Election Day. You can hear from some of those people asking for your vote. There’s a forum happening in Lexington Tuesday for candidates on the ballot including those running for the House of Representatives 6th District.
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WDBJ7.com
Zoo Boo headed to Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zoo Boo is headed to Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo October 29. Spend your Halloween holiday at the annual event, which includes trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities. All activities are included with zoo admission. Watch the video to see Bambi Godkin...
WSET
All You Can Eat! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is Back!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A Lynchburg tradition is back! The 61st Annual Pancake Jamboree is happening Friday, November 4 at the Lynchburg City Armory. The fundraiser benefits the Lynchburg Exchange Club. Emily finds out how.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Elmwood on Ice returning for seventh season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood on Ice is reopening for its seventh season. The popular outdoor ice-skating rink, sponsored by WDBJ7, will reopen November 23. The rink will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time. The cost of admission will be $6 and skate rentals will be $2. Season passes will also be available for $75.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Dr Pepper Day in city’s Market Square
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community members celebrated Dr Pepper Day in the Market Square Monday afternoon. Mayor Sherman Lea declared October 24 a city holiday because of Roanoke’s connection to the soft drink. The date comes from an ad campaign where people were told they should enjoy a Dr Pepper soda at 10, 2 and 4 o’ clock.
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
