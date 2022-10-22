Ohio State Has Historically Great 54-Point Performance Against Iowa Even Though Its Offense Wasn’t As Sharp As Usual

If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO