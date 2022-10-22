Ohio State Has Historically Great 54-Point Performance Against Iowa Even Though Its Offense Wasn’t As Sharp As Usual

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Second-Worst Rushing Performance Since 2011 Renews Concerns About Ohio State Ground Game:
Ohio State’s frustrating performance on the ground against Iowa was an anomaly for the Buckeyes this season. Perhaps it will remain one through the rest of the year. Even on a day that the Buckeyes struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground, mostly to no avail, they still managed to rack up 54 points on one of the nation’s better defenses.
Eleven Warriors
Analyzing Ohio State’s Performance Against Iowa, Previewing A Big Game at Penn State and Drafting Buckeye Basketball Lineups
Ohio State wasn’t perfect against Iowa, but its defense sure came close. Even though the Buckeyes didn’t have their best offensive day against Iowa, they still scored more points than a Kirk Ferentz-led Hawkeye team has ever allowed. Given that, the good certainly far outweighed the bad in Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa, especially on defense – where Dan’s prediction that the defense would outscore Iowa’s offense came true – though there are reasonable questions to be asked about Ohio State’s rushing offense after the Buckeyes struggled in that regard on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum to Play Running Back for Ohio State After Walk-On TC Caffey Ruled Out for the Year With a “Long-Term Issue”
Months after Evan Pryor was lost for the season, Ohio State's running back depth took another hit when Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that TC Caffey would be out for the year. Caffey, a freshman walk-on from Hubbard, Ohio, had been thrust into a role as the team's fourth tailback after Pryor suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp and received carries in Ohio State's matchups with Toledo and Michigan State.
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Describes What Iowa Did to Hamper the Ohio State Offense on 97.1 The Fan, Says "We All Know How Difficult It Is" to Play At Penn State
Despite putting up 54 points on Saturday, the Ohio State offense was far from perfect against Iowa. The Buckeyes scored just one touchdown on their first 10 drives this past weekend, and many of those started in plus territory due to stellar play from Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense. In an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable segment Monday, Ryan Day said it took time for his staff to figure out what the Iowa defense had changed up to hamper the Ohio State offense early.
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison, Tommy Eichenberg And Tanner McCalister Come Up Big, the OSU Run Game Struggles And Quinn Ewers Plays His Worst Game
If you were holding onto any stock in the Iowa offense entering this weekend, it’s time to get rid of it while you still can. The Ohio State defense proved a turnaround ain’t coming anytime soon for the Hawkeye offense, which was stymied every which way by Jim Knowles and company in Saturday’s 54-10 Buckeye win. On the flip side, several scarlet and gray defenders raised their profile with outstanding efforts during the victory, even if the offense had an off day – yes, even with 54 points.
Eleven Warriors
A Kind-Of Exhaustive Comparison of Michigan and Ohio State's Destruction of a Singular Common Opponent
There are times when anger is appropriate. Like when a scoop falls off your ice cream cone, or when your balloons float away in the wind, or if your dad tries to take your tuppence to stick in Dick Van Dyke's bank to accrue interest instead of letting you use it to buy birdseed.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Nov. 5 Game at Northwestern Set for Noon Kick on ABC
Ohio State will begin its second half of the season with three straight noon games. The Big Ten announced Monday that Ohio State’s Nov. 5 game at Northwestern will kick off at noon and will be televised on ABC. Ohio State started its second half of the season with...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud and Zach Harrison Earn Top Honors After Ohio State's Thumping of Iowa
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. This week, a couple of stars shined bright for the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud is Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game, and Zach Harrison is our defensive player...
Eleven Warriors
Caden Curry Crushes the Soul of Iowa's Punter
It took 30 minutes of gameplay for Ohio State's offense to solve the enigma of Iowa's defense. Once solved, the Buckeyes set a program record by defeating their sixth straight opponent by 29 or more points. With Ryan Day's team in control during the second half, 10 freshmen were rewarded with playing time in Ohio State's 54-10 beatdown of Iowa.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 15-Point Favorite over Penn State
Ohio State will head to Happy Valley next Saturday as a double-digit favorite over Penn State. Oddsmakers set the line with the No. 2 Buckeyes as a 15-point favorite over the No. 13 Nittany Lions. The over/under clocks in at 61.5. Penn State is coming off a 45-17 thrashing of...
Eleven Warriors
Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week After Nailing Four Field Goals Against Iowa
Noah Ruggles was automatic for the Buckeyes on Saturday, and two days later, he was rewarded for his efforts. The Ohio State kicker nailed all four field goal attempts – matching a career-high set last season against Nebraska and Purdue – and sent six point-after attempts through the uprights to earn a Big Ten special teams player of the week award on Monday.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says “The Plan” is For Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Play Against Penn State, Will Have “Better Idea” About Potential Pitch Count by End of Week
When Jaxon Smith-Njigba left Saturday’s game favoring his injured hamstring in the second quarter, it seemed to put his short-term availability back into question for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said after the game that Smith-Njigba had simply exhausted his “pitch count” in his first appearance since Week 3, and...
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
Kurelic: Bo Jackson what I saw, heard; working on Okunlola; Tate and Hawkins; handicapping McDonald
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Wooster game to...
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true…
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
Comments / 0