Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Texas, Texas A&M Melting Down After Latest Blunders
Texas, by all accounts, is the hub of football at all three levels of the sport. Love them or hate them, the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys are among the most recognizable brands in the entire sport, and Texas High School football takes a backseat to nobody. There are 12...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: ‘Tis the season to suggest an unlikely Texas, Texas A&M bowl matchup
About this time every college football season, somewhat collectively, the voices of the people begin to call for the same thing: a Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies bowl matchup. And every year, studiously, we fool ourselves into thinking it’s slightly possible. This year is no exception. In large...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Commit Jelani McDonald Reopens Recruitment after Visit to Texas
Oklahoma State’s highest-rated commitment in the 2023 class is reopening his recruitment. Jelani McDonald, a four-star athlete committed to play defensive back at OSU, tweeted Tuesday that Oklahoma State is his “number 1 school,” but that he was “opening his recruitment 100%.” This comes after McDonald, from Waco Connally High School, visited Texas earlier this month.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another second-half meltdown against OSU
The Texas Longhorns went into the second half with a lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and again came away with a frustrating loss. On the road in Stillwater, Texas struggled to maintain its discipline and composure in a hostile environment, while the offensive playmakers couldn’t seem to get on the same page. Quinn Ewers played his worst game in Burnt Orange, which put a damper on a career day from running back Bijan Robinson.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas at No. 22 Kansas State announced as six-day selection
The Big 12 Conference on Monday announced that the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is a six-day selection. ESPN or FOX will televise the game, with an official announcement set for Saturday following...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey: Should Sark have pulled Quinn Ewers?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns’ road woes continued this past weekend, losing to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas fans force Steve Sarkisian to repent for not singing ‘The Eyes of Texas’ after Oklahoma State loss
Somehow, some way, the Texas Longhorns’ spirit song “The Eyes of Texas” eventually becomes a burden for the program’s head football coach, whomever that may be at the time. That includes Steve Sarkisian, who had to apologize earlier this week for not staying to sing the song after the team dropped one on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Texas football working to get 5-Star LSU commit Jalen Brown on an OV
In the last few months, one of the positions of focus for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class was wideout. Texas had a pretty rough run on the trail recruiting the wide receiver position in the 2023 class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion are now down to two wideout commits in the 2023 class.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma State edition
“Ugh, we were so close... Is it okay if I feel like I don’t want to live anymore?”. Words of infamy from the show King of the Hill still ring true today after yesterday’s latest chapter in the 2022 season saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater by a score of 41-34. The loss drops Texas to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Five observations and Sunday chat
Yesterday was a frustrating watch for Texas Longhorns fans. There is probably not a bunch I can type today to ease those frustrations on this Sunday afternoon after what we watched transpire in Stillwater in the 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. After yesterday’s watch I felt like I...
College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Controversy News
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
collegehoopstoday.com
Chris Beard on five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell: “Defensively, he’s a game changer”
Chris Beard is a defensive minded coach with a defensive minded background. It’s what allowed him to lead Little Rock to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and Texas Tech to within inches of a national title in 2019. It’s also why he’s so bullish on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Undisciplined and inconsistent play once again cost Texas
The Texas Longhorns have some questions to answer heading into the bye week after yet another meltdown on the road. With the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Texas falls to 1-6 in road games under Steve Sarkisian, losing six of eight conference games in the last two seasons. While the loss doesn't eliminate Texas from Big 12 title contention, they will now need some help from other teams if they hope to make their way to Arlington to play for the title.
Coach Gundy Expresses Confidence In Young Players
Oklahoma State rallied in the second half of Saturday's game against Texas to steal a win against the Longhorns. The Cowboys were limited by injuries and were without two key wide receivers, the starting center and a starting defensive end. During the game, even more injuries mounted for the Cowboys,...
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Comments / 0