Dodgers: Starting Pitching for Los Angeles is Something to Improve On

The bats went cold for the Dodgers in October, but you could never have enough arms in your rotation in order to win a World Series

There is no doubt about it; the main reason the Dodgers got bounced in the NLDS was because of their lackluster performance in runners in scoring position. All season long, the Dodgers were the best team in batting average and on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

However, the Dodgers had the players and personnel to get the job done, so whether you blame Dave Roberts or the bats going cold, it’s inexcusable for this to happen.

With that being said, the Dodgers must improve their starting pitching. Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Anderson had career years. The three went a combined 48-13 and threw for 423 strikeouts in 2022. But that wasn’t enough for the Dodgers to meet their ultimate goal.

The Dodgers suffered some significant losses in starting pitching during the season. Walker Buehler only pitched in 12 games and was out for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery. Tony Gonsolin missed time late in the season due to a forearm injury, and he did not look the same in Game 3 of the NLDS, only going 1.1 innings in 42 pitches.

The point is you could never have enough pitching; ultimately, that was one of the other main reasons the Boys in Blue couldn’t advance.

Urias and Clayton Kershaw pitched well but not great in the NLDS as they did during the regular season. Anderson was the most spectacular in the pitching rotation, and Dustin May didn’t throw one pitch in the NLDS.

The free-agent market for starting pitchers is good, and I expect the Dodgers to add to their rotation.

Their lack of urgency for a starting pitcher during the trade deadline could have been the downfall of Los Angeles. Andrew Freidman must learn from that and build a postseason team, not a regular-season team.