ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Starting Pitching for Los Angeles is Something to Improve On

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHd1P_0ijCpAdv00

The bats went cold for the Dodgers in October, but you could never have enough arms in your rotation in order to win a World Series

There is no doubt about it; the main reason the Dodgers got bounced in the NLDS was because of their lackluster performance in runners in scoring position. All season long, the Dodgers were the best team in batting average and on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

However, the Dodgers had the players and personnel to get the job done, so whether you blame Dave Roberts or the bats going cold, it’s inexcusable for this to happen.

With that being said, the Dodgers must improve their starting pitching. Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Anderson had career years. The three went a combined 48-13 and threw for 423 strikeouts in 2022. But that wasn’t enough for the Dodgers to meet their ultimate goal.

The Dodgers suffered some significant losses in starting pitching during the season. Walker Buehler only pitched in 12 games and was out for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery. Tony Gonsolin missed time late in the season due to a forearm injury, and he did not look the same in Game 3 of the NLDS, only going 1.1 innings in 42 pitches.

The point is you could never have enough pitching; ultimately, that was one of the other main reasons the Boys in Blue couldn’t advance.

Urias and Clayton Kershaw pitched well but not great in the NLDS as they did during the regular season. Anderson was the most spectacular in the pitching rotation, and Dustin May didn’t throw one pitch in the NLDS.

The free-agent market for starting pitchers is good, and I expect the Dodgers to add to their rotation.

Their lack of urgency for a starting pitcher during the trade deadline could have been the downfall of Los Angeles. Andrew Freidman must learn from that and build a postseason team, not a regular-season team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy