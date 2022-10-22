ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

3 takeaways: Defense, late TD lead CSU football to comeback win over Hawaii

By Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mauqW_0ijCoOK600

It wasn't the prettiest game, but what a relief of a win for the Colorado State football program.

A clutch 80-yard drive and touchdown inside the final two minutes powered the Rams to a 17-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday at Canvas Stadium.

CSU's defense was phenomenal, the offense was better but had issues and the Rams won it late. CSU rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit.

"Just really proud of our football team and the way they continue to fight," CSU coach Jay Norvell said. "We really challenged our team at halftime that we needed to come out with some real spark in the third quarter."

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Offense finds some footing

There were still some issues (see: red zone. More on that later), but the Clay Millen-led offense finally found some rhythm and the Rams moved the ball.

It was CSU’s highest yardage output of the season and a decent mix of plays.

Avery Morrow continues to run like a man possessed and became the first CSU back since 2017 (Dalyn Dawkins) to go over 100 rush yards three games in a row. He finished with 147 yards on 26 carries.

His 10-yard TD run with less than two minutes to go gave CSU the winning score, and it was a fittingly strong run from Morrow.

Morrow has been awesome the last three weeks.

Millen wasn’t anything incredible in his return from injury, but he was solid. He was 17-of-24 for 177 yards with several big completions on the 80-yard drive to win the game.

CSU had a season-high 380 yards of total offense.

Lytle: It’s not pretty yet, but Jay Norvell and CSU football are in attack mode

Red zone

CSU’s first offensive drive started with a bang when Avery Morrow busted a 67-yard run down to the Hawaii 2.

Then it fell apart. CSU ran twice to negative effect, then threw two incompletions to turn it over on downs.

That’s a theme in the red zone. On the first drive of the second half, CSU again drove inside the 3 and needed five plays (a Hawaii penalty gave CSU a second fourth down) before Morrow could run it in from a yard out.

The Rams turned it over on downs from the Hawaii 10 in the third quarter while trailing 13-10 when a Morrow run on fourth and 1 was stuffed.

The Rams were inside the Hawaii 35 three times in the first half and scored only three points from those.

But CSU did score on the final red zone trip, and that was the one that mattered.

Stuff to clean up, but success in the end. The Rams will hope the second-half red zone TDs can be a catalyst for improvement.

As it happened: Live updates: Colorado State football team hosts Hawaii

Defense shines

The CSU defense was sensational again, and it's fitting that an Ayden Hector interception with 39 seconds to go ended the game to seal the win.

"I don’t think there was any doubt in anyone’s mind that they weren’t going to score on that last drive," CSU linebacker Dequan Jackson said. "We went out there and showed that."

CSU allowed a stunningly low 38 total yards of offense to Hawaii in the second half. Read that again. That's a stunning number.

CSU has allowed only 44 points (just under 15 points per game) in three Mountain West games.

This is one of the top defenses in the league. It will have to prove itself against better offenses moving forward, but they give CSU a chance to win games.

CSU is now 2-5 overall but 2-1 in Mountain West play.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle .

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 3 takeaways: Defense, late TD lead CSU football to comeback win over Hawaii

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon

A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
cpr.org

Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation

Stacy Suniga stood outside a conference room at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley last Thursday, hoping the room would fill up. Suniga leads the Latino Coalition of Weld County, and she was one of several hosts of a political candidate forum designed to draw in Latino voters. But she knew from her community outreach work that motivating voters was going to be an uphill battle.
GREELEY, CO
K99

Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good

Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Brewery Bar II Has the Best Green Chile in Town

Westword just published its updated list of the best green chile in Denver and, as usual, readers got hot. Where was El Valle? El Jardin? Senor Ric's? Bonfire? Jose O'Shea? Guadalajara? Tacos Jalisco? And above all, where was Santiago's? Knowing that fans of that homegrown chain would get heated about this intentional omission, Molly Martin answered that question with a separate assessment of Santiago's.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy