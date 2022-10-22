Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Rowley Legal Notice: Second drive-through pickup at McDonald’s
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town Hall Annex, 39 Central Street, on Wednesday,. November 16, 2022 at 7.05 p.m. to act on an application received October 19th, 2022 from. McDonalds’s USA, LLC c/o Bill Lucas of Bohler Engineering. Applicant(s) is Requesting a Special Permit for a...
hopkintonindependent.com
Invasive knotweed plants roots in Hopkinton
Ed Harrow remembers when his mother discovered vines of bittersweet creeping up the exterior walls of their barn. “My father threw a hissy fit; he was constantly tearing it down, before it tore the barn down,” he said with a chuckle. “But I had no appreciation, until recently, of how really destructive these plants are.”
nshoremag.com
Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing
The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Fair Share Amendment will affect very few in Ipswich
Question 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot, the Fair Share Amendment, involves an additional 4% tax on net income above $1 million. If passed, the ballot question will ease inequities in the state tax system. Households with the highest 1% of incomes now pay an average of about 7% of...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
whdh.com
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed
Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
thelocalne.ws
Amy Siskind, to keynote The Women’s Fund of Essex County annual luncheon
DANVERS – Amy Siskind will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Fund (TWF) of Essex County grant awards annual luncheon fundraiser on Thursday, November 3. TWF of Essex County is a non-profit organization that provides services and programs to support women and girls. “It takes a village....
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
WCVB
By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem
SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in High Street crash
IPSWICH ― No injuries have been reported following a two-car collision on High Street. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. in front of the high school. When the accident was first toned out, the dispatcher radioed that the vehicles had pulled into the Little Wolf parking lot. Debris...
Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot
It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members. School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to...
North Reading neighborhood fed up with speeding after 4-year-old hit last week
NORTH READING, Mass. — There is no posted speed limit on Lakeside Boulevard in North Reading. But residents seem to agree on one thing: most everybody drives too fast. And many are outraged after a four-year-old girl was hit last week while a parent pulled her in a wagon. The child was injured with scrapes and bruises, but was treated and released at an area hospital.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Massive lab building will displace some landmark Davis Square businesses
The Burren, a popular Irish bar in Davis Square, will remain open during construction, but several other businesses will close and may not return. A four-story life sciences development is coming to the heart of Davis Square, displacing several landmark storefronts in the Somerville neighborhood. The city’s Planning Board recently...
thelocalne.ws
Purrfect pets: Open houses return to Ipswich Animal Shelter
After a long pandemic-related pause, the Ipswich Animal Shelter and the Ipswich Humane Group (IHG) will resume their Open House Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. at 17 Fowlers Lane beginning this Sunday, October 23. “Please come by to visit our cats and tour the shelter,” organizers said. Residents...
