WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
KETV.com
Nebraska fire marshal determines cause of grass fires in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The State Fire Marshal confirmed the cause of Sunday's grass fires that damaged homes and injured a firefighter in Nebraska was accidental. According to the fire marshal, the fire was caused by a farmer shredding grass on his property. It started near Six and West Apple Road in Gage County.
KETV.com
Omaha's Project Harmony marks 25 years of service to children
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Project Harmony is making 25 years of providing support and assistance to children and families in need. The Nonprofit has served more than 56,000 children in that time. The community-based organization employs specially-trained professionals to investigate and resolve child abuse and neglect cases, working with...
KETV.com
'It had all the fuel it wanted': Crete fire chief details raging fire that sent firefighter to the hospital
CRETE, Neb. — First responders are still reeling after Lancaster County grass fires put two of their own in the hospital. “(It was a) major cluster the amount of people we had running around and the amount of fire we had and all that together get was a nightmare," said Donavin Viger, a firefighter with Crete Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
KETV.com
'It makes it really difficult': Firefighters face challenges in houses converted to apartments
OMAHA, Neb. — Flames here in Omaha lead to a close call. Everyone escaped but one woman said she's not sure where she's going to stay. Firefighters said "improperly discarded smoking materials" caused the flames at 24th and Arbor. They said it was a difficult fire to fight. Charred...
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
kjan.com
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
Update: Large Field Fire out of control in Montgomery County – Voluntary Evacuation Notice issued
(Montgomery) A large field fire in the area of Highway 34 and A Avenue is out of control. Fire Departments from Cass and Pottawattamie County have been called in for assistance. Residents in the area are being evacuated. Montgomery County Emergency Management issued a voluntary evacuation notice, A Ave west...
KETV.com
'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire
HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
Council Bluffs students allegedly throw racist remarks at opposing football team
Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line.
KETV.com
Weekday night skiing, expanded snowmaking pond among upgrades at Mt. Crescent
In the video player above, KETV's report from January when Pottawattamie County acquired Mt. Crescent for $3.5 million through COVID relief funds and private donations. As Mt. Crescent prepares for another season of fun in the snow, it's highlighting a series of upgrades after Pottawattamie County took ownership of the ski area over the summer.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
Radio Iowa
Official feared rapidly spreading brush fire near Red Oak might not be stopped
A massive fire along Highway 34 near Red Oak illustrates how quickly a grass fire can escalate in current conditions. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon. “Within a matter...
KETV.com
Veteran law enforcement officer from the Omaha metro dies while scuba diving in Hawaii
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
KETV.com
One person killed in fiery, Council Bluffs crash
