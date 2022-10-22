ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations

DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
WFAA

20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Spooky edition

DALLAS — It's Halloween weekend in DFW. Here are some spooky events to check out:. Lizzo: The Special Tour at American Airlines Center, Dallas - 8 p.m. "It's About Damn Time" Lizzo made a stop in Dallas. She's bringing special guest Latto's "Big Energy" to a show at American Airlines Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, but as of Thursday evening, the cheapest ticket started at $79.50.
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
WFAA

Panhandling in certain parts of Dallas could lead to $500 ticket

DALLAS — Editor's Note: The video above is related to an October 2022 story about deadly pedestrian crashes. There will now be parts of Dallas where panhandling could lead to a $500 fine. Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain...
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
