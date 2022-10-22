Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
What you need to know about Thursday night’s storms in North Texas
Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.
WFAA
Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations
DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Spooky edition
DALLAS — It's Halloween weekend in DFW. Here are some spooky events to check out:. Lizzo: The Special Tour at American Airlines Center, Dallas - 8 p.m. "It's About Damn Time" Lizzo made a stop in Dallas. She's bringing special guest Latto's "Big Energy" to a show at American Airlines Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, but as of Thursday evening, the cheapest ticket started at $79.50.
Don’t let this calm fool you, North Texas to experience severe storms Monday evening; officials say
Officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are saying "don't be fooled" by the current calm conditions.
Texas drought hurting Christmas trees, farmers to import out-of-state
GREENVILLE, Texas — Christmas tree farms across the state are feeling the effects of the drought. It will ultimately result in a scarcity in product and a bump in prices. "This has probably been the worst year because of the drought," said Woody Woodruff of Kadee Christmas Tree Farm in Greenville.
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Colleyville Cajun restaurant to close due to 'pandemic and the current economy,' owners say
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Phil Tullis and his wife, Deborah, opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. Sadly, they will close their restaurant in October 2022. “What's going on is actually, as most people would know, the economy,” Tullis said. “We've had a good run. We made it through the pandemic. We thought we would be able to outrun it.”
'An absolute nightmare' | Long waits and price surges: Rideshare at AT&T Stadium causing major headaches
ARLINGTON, Texas — Large crowds poured into AT&T Stadium by the tens of thousands at a recent Sunday football game. Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched on as far as the eyes could see along Collins Street, but it didn’t stop loyal fans from showing up for America’s team. Dozens...
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
Panhandling in certain parts of Dallas could lead to $500 ticket
DALLAS — Editor's Note: The video above is related to an October 2022 story about deadly pedestrian crashes. There will now be parts of Dallas where panhandling could lead to a $500 fine. Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain...
WFAA
A North Texas pro golfer nearly died in a golf cart accident. He lived to tell his story.
DALLAS — Luke Kwon's livelihood is on YouTube: His journey as a pro golfer, his instructional videos, his matches with other pros, like Bryson DeChambeau. But when Kwon settled in front of the camera last week, the subject wasn't golf. Instead, Kwon was talking about his life, and how he almost lost it.
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
WFAA
Friday Night Football replay: #9 Desoto at #3 Duncanville
Two of the top 10 teams in Texas in 6A square off in a rivalry matchup, as Duncanville hosts Desoto. Winner takes the District 11-6A title.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
EXCLUSIVE: 'All that stuff... was a lie' | In jailhouse interview, North Dallas doctor denies he poisoned IV bags
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, who faces up to life in prison if convicted, says surveillance video evidence of him at an IV warmer is misleading. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was eager to tell his side of the story. The Dallas anesthesiologist accused of poisoning patients called WFAA from the Limestone County Detention...
WFAA
North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases
ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
'Dads on Duty' in DeSoto ISD working to make a difference in local schools
DESOTO, Texas — About 15 miles from Downtown Dallas, you will find the City of Desoto. The All-American city is one of the oldest settlements in North Texas. DeSoto is currently boasting a brand new look and logo. Its motto is "So Much to Love." In this community, you’ll...
Comments / 0