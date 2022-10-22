Police investigate vehicle theft, attempted vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Kicking out the jams, resident cited for disturbing the peace: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 6, police had to tell an Anthony Lane resident multiple times to turn down his tunes. Due to the fact that neighbors had complained and he didn’t listen, the man was cited for disturbing the peace. Fraud: Pearl Road. On Oct. 4, a Pearl Road resident came...
Wedding photography website scams resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
Brunswick man shoots BB gun at house: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, an Autumn Lane resident called police after making a surprising discovery. An arriving officer talked to the homeowner, who had discovered holes in the side of his house. The resident said they were made by a BB gun. Police learned that a Brunswick man was responsible. He...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Bicyclist arrested for obstruction during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter
An Elyria man was pulled over at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 22 for riding a bicycle without proper lights. The man was reportedly uncooperative during the stop, refusing to give officers his name. He was arrested for obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and lack of bicycle signal devices.
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Driver walks away from police during traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over in a parking for an expired registration at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26. The driver reportedly began walking away and ignoring the officer’s commands. He was cited for expired plates and obstructing official business, and his vehicle was towed. Theft: Center Road. A cashier at...
Local Uber driver fights off armed carjacker: I-Team
A local Uber driver fought back when a suspect tried to carjack her at gunpoint in Euclid.
Thief steals cash, credit cards from unlocked vehicle: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 17, police were dispatched to a Sprague Road address regarding a vehicle break-in. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she had left her vehicle unlocked in the driveway. The next morning, she returned to the vehicle to find the glove compartment open. The woman reported...
cleveland19.com
‘Felony Lane Gang’: women accused of using stolen IDs at banks wanted in Norwalk, police say
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Norwalk Police confirmed women believed to be associated with the Felony Lang Gang are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said these four women are accused of cashing, or attempting to cash, stolen personal checks using stolen identification at Norwalk area banks over several weeks.
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Man dies in shooting outside convenience store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died after he was shot Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store on the city’s East Side, police said. Robert Mason, 25, of Cleveland, was shot in the abdomen and died after someone drove him to University Hospitals, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. No arrests have been made.
cleveland19.com
Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police. The...
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Euclid police officer who shot Luke Stewart failed to turn on his dash camera, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Euclid police officer who shot and killed Luke Stewart in 2017 testified in a civil trial on Tuesday that he did not turn on his dashboard camera or his emergency lights before he approached the car where Stewart was asleep. Matthew Rhodes’ failure to turn on...
At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
