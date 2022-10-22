ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Damp start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered showers flowing through the state Monday morning to last throughout the day. A break in wet weather by early afternoon before a cold front arrives bringing widespread showers and storms for the evening. Wet weather could last through late Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around for...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
WISCONSIN STATE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin sees a toasty October weekend

DE PERE , Wis. — With the clang of a cowbell, Em Von Der Ruhr and other volunteers from St. Norbert College helped runners in the Hot Cider Hustle Sunday. The run was being held under sunny skies and temperatures that climbed into the middle-60s by late morning. Von...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

As gas prices fall, how low could they go?

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wisconsin from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
PULASKI, WI

