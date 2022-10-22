Read full article on original website
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Damp start to the work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered showers flowing through the state Monday morning to last throughout the day. A break in wet weather by early afternoon before a cold front arrives bringing widespread showers and storms for the evening. Wet weather could last through late Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average
The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin sees a toasty October weekend
DE PERE , Wis. — With the clang of a cowbell, Em Von Der Ruhr and other volunteers from St. Norbert College helped runners in the Hot Cider Hustle Sunday. The run was being held under sunny skies and temperatures that climbed into the middle-60s by late morning. Von...
wxpr.org
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy
A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
WSAW
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
spectrumnews1.com
As gas prices fall, how low could they go?
MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wisconsin from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
WBAY Green Bay
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
