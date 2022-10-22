ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8nmM_0ijCnJwg00

Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78.

The Austrian billionaire, integral in Red Bull’s involvement in Formula One, had been battling a long-term illness.

His death was announced to Red Bull staff ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin.

Mateschitz founded the energy drinks company in 1984. He bought the Jaguar F1 team 20 years later and renamed it Red Bull Racing the following season.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel landed Red Bull’s first F1 title before winning four in succession.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his second championship in a row at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier this month and the team is set to wrap up this season’s constructors’ championship this weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of Dietrich’s death,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“He was an incredible man and he loved Formula One.

“We owe him a great deal as a team, and what he would want more than anything is to see his two cars go out in qualifying today. My thoughts are with his family.”

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula One family has passed away.

“He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.

“I will miss him greatly, as will the whole community in Formula 1, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams at this very sad time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Audi to link up with Sauber from 2026 Formula One season

German car giant Audi has announced it has chosen Sauber as the team with which it will enter Formula One from the 2026 season. The manufacturer plans to acquire a stake in the Swiss racing team and make it Audi’s factory entrant. Audi will design the engine for its...
newschain

Narrow defeat at US Grand Prix fills Lewis Hamilton with hope for future wins

Lewis Hamilton said his narrow defeat at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix fills him with hope that he can be a winner again. Max Verstappen’s poor pit stop on lap 35 of 56 at the Circuit of the Americas provided Hamilton with the chance to end a losing streak which stretches back to last year’s penultimate round in Saudi Arabia on December 5.
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday. Thames...
newschain

Gove returns to Cabinet after sacking by Johnson

Michael Gove has made a return to frontline politics less than four months after he was dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson as his government fell apart. Amid an avalanche of ministerial resignations last July, Mr Gove told his sometime ally, sometime rival that his time in Downing Street was up.
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
newschain

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega reflects on ‘perfect’ Manchester City debut

Stefan Ortega described his Manchester City debut as “perfect” after keeping a clean sheet in the goalless Champions League draw away to Borussia Dortmund which sealed top spot in Group G. The 29-year-old goalkeeper stepped in to give regular stopper Ederson a rest, making his first appearance since...
newschain

Investigators raid home of Russian celebrity Ksenia Sobchak

Russian investigators have raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s political scene. Ms Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Mr Putin, but many Russian opposition...
newschain

Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West wax figure from public view

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view. The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum. It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping...
newschain

Woman who vandalised Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial spared jail

A woman who poured human faeces over a memorial for Captain Sir Tom Moore has been spared jail as she apologised for any offence caused to his family. Madeleine Budd, 21, targeted the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire, in an environmental protest on September 30.
newschain

Watchdog describes unsafe and wretched conditions at migrants processing centre

A watchdog has described “wretched” conditions at a migrant processing centre which he warned has already passed the point of being unsafe. Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told MPs he was left “speechless” by what he saw at the Manston Airport site in Kent, prompting him to write to the home secretary with his concerns.
newschain

Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after she was found “seriously assaulted”. James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell. Police attended an address in...
newschain

Jonas Eidevall: Arsenal need to work extremely hard to fulfil their potential

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal still have work to do to fulfil their potential ahead of their Women’s Champions League match against Zurich on Thursday. The Gunners stunned current European champions Lyon in their first group game, winning 5-1 in France – a far cry from their heavy defeats (4-0 and 4-1) at the hands of Barcelona last season.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
163K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy