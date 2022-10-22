Read full article on original website
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Looking Ahead to Vikings’ Matchup With Cardinals
The Vikings were off this weekend, but it was still a productive Sunday of football for them. The Packers lost their third consecutive game, expanding Minnesota's lead in the NFC North. As an added bonus, the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons also fell to 3-4, which could be relevant for seeding purposes or if the Vikings fall off and end up in the wild card mix at the end of the year.
NFL award talk for Geno Smith(!) He is changing doubters and Seahawks’ future QB plans
The doubters were like hot takes, TikTok videos and the AT&T girl. People from Maine to Maui had more faith in the plummeting stock market for this fall than they had in Geno Smith, Pete Carroll and their remade Seahawks. “Seven weeks in. Look where we are,” Carroll said.
PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final few days of the trade deadline, with one name grabbing all the attention regarding a move. Chase Claypool was first believed to be a target for the Green Bay Packers, but now, his name is floating around an AFC South team. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of five trades that could happen by the deadline, and within that list, Claypool is shipped to Tennessee, headed to the Titans.
Aaron Rodgers Subtly Rips Packers - By Citing Bills Backup
We have over the years poked fun at Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers for what we will politely call his "quirkiness.''. Last summer, though, "quirky'' turned serious, with the four-time NFL MVP passive-aggressively threatening to exit Green Bay. As a result, the organization offered him more of a voice, more power ...
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
Cowboys Trade BREAKING: DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas from Raiders - Help for Dak Prescott, Too
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring veteran defensive tackle help in the form of Las Vegas Raiders vet Johnathan Hankins, with the trade price only a sixth-round pick. ... and with the goal, in a sense, to actually help Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed the luxury of a...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
No word on when DK Metcalf can play — good Seahawks news vs. what it looked like
No definitive word on when DK Metcalf can play again. That’s still better than what his knee injury looked like it might have been. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday afternoon it remained unknown when the team’s star receiver will return after he got hurt in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Several coaching changes ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.
Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins Playing Best Basketball of Career
View the original article to see embedded media. Andrew Wiggins has been one of the brightest spots for the Golden State Warriors in this early season. So much so, that he's earned some tremendous praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "This is the best I've ever seen Wiggs," Kerr said....
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
