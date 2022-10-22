ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

FNF Lone Wolf Renovations Offensive Lineman of the Week: Archbishop Shaw’s Raymond Howard

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9I1P_0ijCn3uJ00

MARRERO, La. — Archbishop Shaw offensive lineman Raymond Howard is an interesting prospect in the class of 2024.

At 6’2″, 275 pounds, the junior is an exceptional football player and wrestler, finishing as the 2021 state runner up in Division II.

Raymond Howard: “Wrestling correlates with football a lot. Mostly you can see that in the hand fighting, working into certain positions, and I’d say the effort aspect of it because wrestling takes a lot of effort and I feel like that’s very correlated to football. You’ve got to put in the hard work to see the results.”

The results of Raymond’s hard work show up on every playing field, whether it be football, wrestling, or the classroom.

Raymond currently has a 4.7 GPA and a skillset that Head coach Hank Tierney believes will attract major college programs very soon.

Hank Tierney: “Raymond is going to end up being a big recruit. He’s a big and he’s very athletic. Runner-up as a sophomore, state runner-up in wrestling. He’s got everything in the world going for him and he’s an honor student. I enjoy coaching him.”

Archbishop Shaw’s Raymond Howard, our offensive lineman of the week, brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning breaks ‘unbreakable’ school record

The college football recruitment of Arch Manning might be over but the Texas recruit is not done making headlines on his high school team. And that means breaking various records, including those set by his uncles, Peyton and Eli. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class committed to...
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thibodaux High School football team will have a game with Terrebonne High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
THIBODAUX, LA
WGNO

Loyola junior and Arabi native awarded WGNO scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- A young journalist at Loyola University has a bright future. He’s a student from Arabi and he’s been awarded a WGNO Scholarship. When asked about his future scholarship recipient Devin Cruice stated, “I like producing. It’s very rewarding. But I also want to do videography, I want to produce more sophisticated newscasts […]
ARABI, LA
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
WGNO

Wings clipped: Pelicans Ingram in concussion protocol

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Brandon Ingram sustained a concussion during the first quarter of last night’s game against the Utah Jazz and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Ingram must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Talented and deep: Pelicans without trio of starters, edge Dallas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy