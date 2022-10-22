Read full article on original website
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.
WILX-TV
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
WNEM
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
recordpatriot.com
Saginaw man, 47, seriously injured in shooting
A 47-year-old Saginaw man is recovering from "serious injuries" sustained in a shooting early Monday in the city, according to Michigan State Police. Around 3:50 a.m. on Monday police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch St. for a shooting, MSP stated in a Monday press release. The initial...
Trash talk online led to men killing man live on Facebook, testimony reveals
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – What started as trash talk online between Terrell Smith and Shereif Bonner quickly escalated into a family gathering to make Smith regret his words, witnesses testified in court Monday morning. But the beatdown several family members said they were expecting to happen outside a home...
wsgw.com
Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting
Saginaw Police and Michigan Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. for people in two vehicles shooting at each other. Police say when they arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Streets where they found one of the vehicles with five people inside. 16-year-old Emari Doss-Collins and a 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Doss-Collins was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening and he sought medical treatment on his own. Two other males and another female were not injured.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
abc12.com
15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City
A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
Surveillance video shows suspects ransacking shoe repair store on Livernois as cars drive by, Detroit police asking for tips
Detroit police are searching for a group of suspects caught on camera ransacking a shoe repair business on the city’s west side. Video shows multiple cars driving past the ongoing burglary.
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side, 60-year-old suspect arrested
SAGINAW, MI — A shooting on Saginaw’s East Side has resulted in one man being hospitalized and another being jailed on a felony. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. They arrived to find a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
‘Wait until I get back,’ woman accused in Flint Family Dollar murder case told victim, witness testifies
FLINT, MI – A woman shopping at the Flint Family Dollar store where a security guard was shot and killed in May 2020 testified Tuesday, Oct. 25, that she remembered one of the defendants in the case giving the victim a chilling warning about 20 minutes prior to his death.
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
Atherton music teacher had inappropriate relationship with 14-year-old student, prosecutor says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 30-year music teacher at Atherton Community Schools who worked with students from the fifth grade to the twelfth grade has been charged with six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, Genesee Prosecutor David Leyton announced today. Jerry Lee Cutting, 54, was arrested while Burton...
