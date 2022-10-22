Saginaw Police and Michigan Michigan State Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. for people in two vehicles shooting at each other. Police say when they arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Streets where they found one of the vehicles with five people inside. 16-year-old Emari Doss-Collins and a 23-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds. Doss-Collins was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening and he sought medical treatment on his own. Two other males and another female were not injured.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO