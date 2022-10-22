Kennedy stuns Clifton in overtime to win first Passaic County boys soccer title since 1996

WAYNE – In an instant, Luis Portillo etched his name in Kennedy soccer lore.

In one of the county’s biggest rivalries, the senior played super hero on Saturday afternoon.

Portillo’s header in overtime in the 84th minute lifted the Knights, No. 23 in the latest North Jersey Top 25 rankings , to a 1-0 victory over two-time defending champion and No. 2 Clifton in the Passaic County Tournament final at Passaic County Tech.

It is the Paterson school’s second county title and first since 1996.

“I told my center back to feed it to the second post and I’ll be there. I knew the ball was coming. I saw it. I saw the chance and knocked in the header,” said Portillo, who has a team-high 10 goals. “This is a moment we’ve always dreamt about and that we had in mind. We wanted it and wanted it bad. We were the team that wanted it the most and we took it home.”

After six runner-up finishes in the PCT, Kennedy (10-6) finally broke through and took down its nemesis for just the second time in the last five tries. On Sept. 28 the Knights dropped a 1-0 contest to the Mustangs and fell short in last year’s county final, 3-1.

Both teams had their chances in regulation, but third-seeded Kennedy pressed in the second half and nearly took the lead in the 77 th minute when a header was deflected by Clifton goalkeeper Cameron Zutic.

Overall, both defenses played tremendously as opportunities were scarce through 80 minutes of play.

“They just continued to attack. They [Clifton] have some good strikers. I just did what I had to do. Stay on my toes and come out at times,” Kennedy goalkeeper Javier Sanchez said. “Our coaches told us in the last intermission to just play with our heart. Nothing else matters. Just play with our hearts and win it. We learned a lot the last time we played them and we built around it.”

“There’s no words. This is something we knew we could do. We fought hard to the end. It’s been a lot of work over the years,” coach Alfredo Serrano said. “Before overtime we told the team to relax, compose themselves, focus and put the ball on the floor and play soccer.

“We always learn something from Clifton and every opponent we play. We try to adapt to it and change things around. It’s all about heart and the jerseys the boys wear.”

Clifton (13-1-1), the most decorated boys soccer program in North Jersey history with 22 county titles, was playing in its 30th PCT final. The Mustangs won county crowns for nine straight years from 1997-2005 and claimed six titles since 2010.

Before last season, Kennedy had played in the county title game just once in the previous 10 years.

"We wanted to pressure them all day. Our game plan was pressure," Portillo said. "This feels amazing. I'm hyped and I'm excited for the team."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kennedy stuns Clifton in overtime to win first Passaic County boys soccer title since 1996