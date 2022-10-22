ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

HS Roundup: John Glenn, Sheridan harriers highlight regional qualifiers

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — John Glenn's Kody Clendenning paced area harriers by finishing sixth in the Division II boys district cross country championships on Saturday at Cambridge High School.

The top six teams and individuals in the top 24 in Division II advanced to the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North.

Clendenning posted a time of 17:09 to lead the Muskies to a third-place finish (95 points) as they moved on to the regional meet. Braylon Buchanan took 12th (17:54), Ian Davis 16th (18:07), Caiden Lake 22nd (18:21) and Isaac Duran 44th (19:37) to cap the team scoring.

Meadowbrook's Kendell West placed ninth (17:23) and Morgan's Cody Young came in 15th (18:06) to earn individual berths, while Drew Tumblin came in 13th (18:01) and helped the Black Bears earn the sixth and final team spot (190), while the Raiders were ninth (274).

Minerva won the boys team title with 46 points, and West Holmes' Zeke Galbraith won the race in 16:37.

Meadowbrook's Karrah Singleton placed eighth (21:08), leading the Colts to a fourth-place finish (136) and a team berth. Marabelle Thornberry was 28th (22:06), Taylor Forbes 31st (22:31), Kenli Norman 36th (23:10) and Luceilia Casey 42nd (23:49) to round out the team scoring.

Brea Wilfong paced the Muskies, taking ninth in 21:12, while Grace Lawrence came in 22nd (21:40), Alivia Lake 34th (22:55), Waverly Yurco 38th (23:22) and Laurie Baughman 47th (24:07) as John Glenn came in fifth (140) to also advance.

Morgan's Emily Pinkerton earned an individual spot in 14th (21:27), while Philo's Jenna Lytton was 46th (23:57) to highlight other area girls running.

Minerva won the team title with 29 points behind champion Hera Hoffee, who won by nearly a minute with a time of 19:08.

Southeast District

Sheridan boys finish as district runner-ups: The Generals were third overall with 75 points, as Fairfield Union and Unioto won district titles with 58 and 64 points, respectively.

The top eight teams and top 32 runners advanced from the boys and girls events in Division II.

Tate Ruthers took fourth overall in 16:22 to lead the Generals, while John Skinner was 11th (17:19), Simon Conrad 14th (17:31), Raine Rodich 24th (18:06) and Isaiah Brown 28th (18:14) to round out the team scoring.

The Sheridan girls just missed moving on as a team with a ninth-place finish (233 points). Nora Covey came in 14th (21:33) and Grace Householder 24th (22:18) to earn individual berths. Reese Thieken was 41st (23:25), Bekah Stewart 81st (25:36) and Josey Nihiser 91st (26:26) to round out the scoring.

New Lex's Zander Miller led the Panther boys in 93rd (20:48) and Jaylyn Shirkey was 88th (26:08) for the Panther girls.

In Division III, the top six teams and top 24 individuals advanced. The Crooksville girls moved on in fifth (132), as Hannah Sheets placed ninth (22:35), Angel Wood 11th (22:39), Grace Sheets 31st (24:44), Malorie Crooks 69th (28:21) and Samantha Reed 104th (35:01).

The Crooksville boys were 17th (476), as Grayson Houk paced the Ceramics in 90th (22:36) and Dawson Dyer in 101st (23:44).

Central District

Tri-Valley competes in Division I: Taylor Crozier earned a regional berth, finishing 16th in 20:27, as the top five teams and top 20 runners advanced to the regional meet.

Braylie Burkey was 72nd (23:51) and Lizzie Mjolhus 86th (25:49) as other top finishers for the Scottie girls, while Dalton Crozier placed 40th (17:38), William Dearing 90th (20:04) and Ethan Dusenberry 92nd (20:14) to highlight the boys' effort.

Zanesville's Alyssa Foley was 92nd (27:37) and Emma Hurd 93rd (28:28) to lead the Lady Devils.

Girls Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek 4, West Muskingum 0: The eighth-seeded Aces scored twice in each half to eliminate the 10th-seeded Tornadoes in Central District Division III tournament action.

No other information was available.

