ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

GMA fans are all saying the same thing after Michael Strahan shares intimate details of his nightly bedtime routine

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MICHAEL Strahan has shared the very last thing he does before he goes to bed and fans are all saying the same thing about his nightly routine.

The Good Morning America host has to get up really early for his show with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, according to a behind the scenes video of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Wsq8_0ijCm6Rr00
Michael Strahan shared his nightly bedtime routine with fans on Instagram Credit: Instagram/michaelstraha
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTzjn_0ijCm6Rr00
The GMA host said that he prays before going to bed Credit: Instagram/michaelstraha

So, Michael needs his beauty sleep.

But what does the former NFL star do before he catches some Z's?

In an post on Instagram, Michael revealed the intimate details of his nightly bedtime routine.

He said: "The last thing I do before going to bed, outside of brushing my teeth, which may not be together, but they're clean is, I say my prayers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMIce_0ijCm6Rr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kykr_0ijCm6Rr00

"I'm just so thankful for my life and everyone who's in it and I wish health, love, and happiness to everybody and I hope that they are blessed and get a good night's sleep and have a great day when they wake up."

Michael also shows some self-love saying "And I wish the same for myself."

Fans filled the comment section with heartfelt words calling Michael "an inspiration."

" [Heart] you so much. I watch fox sports on Sunday because of you, GMA because of you , pyramid every show your on.

"You are such an inspiration," one fan wrote.

Another said: "Thank you handsome Michael [heart emoji] You are an inspiration to many.. Toronto loves you [three heart emojis] God bless you [prayer emoji]."

Someone else wanted Michael to post a video using his men's skincare line called Daily Defense.

Michael recently went on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new line of products, where he revealed how he likes to keep his facial hair to a minimum because of his role as GMA host.

The host has also made headlines recently after missing some of his shows in the past few weeks.

T.J. Holmes has been filling in for the star on a few occasions while he has been away with fans assuming Michael's time off is due to him pursuing other projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pDCD_0ijCm6Rr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHrWQ_0ijCm6Rr00

Michael did resurface yesterday, but not on the GMA set in New York City, rather in Jackson, Mississippi to meet with with ex-footballer and Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders.

They braved the cold weather to discuss "the big homecoming game."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
841K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy