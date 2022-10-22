Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: A SMART idea for better law enforcement and public health￼
On June 11, a Boulder man called 911 because his vehicle was inoperable in the town of Silver Plume. He ended up being shot by Clear County deputies in what appears to be an extreme overreaction by officers to someone having a mental health crisis. If a mental health professional had been with the officers, it is very likely there would not have been a death.
Summit Daily News
CMC Sustainability Club hosts annual fundraiser
The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College will host a fundraiser at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. At the event, guests can enjoy a dog Halloween contest, raffle, obstacle course, snacks, drinks and music. Money raised at the event will go toward the Sustainability Club and the Summit County Animal Shelter.
Summit Daily News
Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November
Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge. A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Chris Scherr has the experience and skills to lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Office
I am writing in support of Chris Scherr for Summit County sheriff. I was born and raised in this community and returned to live and work after completing school. I have known Chris and his family for over 10 years, and they embody what this community needs when it comes to its leaders. Not only does Chris have extensive experience as a law enforcement officer, but he has also held positions in the emergency medical field. He has a broad experience, and thus understanding, of what it takes to keep a unique community such as Summit County afloat and safe.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dave Drawbert was an amazing lawyer and friend to Summit County
I was greatly saddened to read about Dave Drawbert’s passing. Dave was simply a wonderful man and a great lawyer. He was one of the kindest men I’ve ever know. He was never too busy to help out a client or a fellow attorney. He fought hard for his clients but never did so as anything less than a true gentleman. He was generous with his knowledge and experience. He was a true friend.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News asks readers to report illegal stuffing of political fliers in newspapers
Summit Daily News is asking for help with reporting the unauthorized insertion of political fliers in its newsstands across Summit County. Various illegal fliers that do not include identifying information for any campaign, lobbying group or individual have been found inserted in print newspapers since late September. Locations include high traffic areas in Breckenridge and Frisco along both town’s main streets and near the Wellington and Peak 7 neighborhoods.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate￼
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County. The...
Summit Daily News
Xcel to store natural gas in Breckenridge in case of subzero temperatures
The Breckenridge Town Council approved a temporary use of town land adjacent to Coyne Valley Road to support several tanks and equipment that will be used to supplement the supply of natural gas to Breckenridge when temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it has been a while since...
Summit Daily News
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard requests for pay increases for both starting and current employees. The county’s ECO Transit system remains six seasonal drivers...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Vote for change, vote for Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff
We are confidently supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. He is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Chris’s first responder background as a volunteer fire fighter, EMT, field training officer, police officer and detective has provided him the professional experience, education and communication skills respected by his peers and will lead the Summit County Sheriff’s Department to the next level of service. His dedication, resourcefulness and intuition make him a natural leader while fostering collaboration and alliances among emergency service agencies. Naturally, intuitively, Chris is fair, empathetic and compassionate. His character and leadership skills will lend themselves to inclusivity and diversity within the department while establishing appropriate balance among the ranks and welcoming common sense. Running as an unaffiliated candidate, he will represent the people — what is right and just rather than a political agenda. Chris Scherr is a long time Summit County local proudly raising his family here. He sees and understands our community, and we believe he is the best choice for the next Summit County sheriff.
Summit Daily News
Big Beers homebrew competition opens Nov. 5; judging moved to Front Range
While the Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival won’t be held until 2024, organizers have announced that the homebrew competition will occur. Entries will be accepted from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4. The number of entries is capped at 300. The winner of the competition will have a commercial batch of their recipe brewed and poured at Dry Dock Brewing in Aurora.
Summit Daily News
As part of a final push toward Election Day, Summit County campaigns receive thousands of dollars
As election season is nearing completion, candidates are continuing to collect contributions from supporters in order to finish the race to Election Day. In the race for Summit County sheriff, the two candidates — incumbent Jaime FitzSimons and challenger Chris Scherr — have raised a combined total of more than $40,000 since late July, according to disclosures filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Snow is in the forecast and ski resort openings
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. 1st big snow in Summit County expected this weekend. Summit County is expected to get several inches over the course of Oct 23-24, marking the first big snow to hit the community since the spring.
Summit Daily News
Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Colorado comes to a close
This weekend wrapped up Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and meteorologists are urging the public to freshen up their knowledge on how to handle severe winter weather. “Over the course of the past week, we have discussed topics ranging from travel to windshields and hypothermia,” Jeff Colton, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said. “We discussed the difference between watches and warnings, and we also discussed avalanches and avalanche safety, especially for those who would like to venture out into the backcountry.”
