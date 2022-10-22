Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Maserati Granturismo convertible, Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, BMW XM Label Red: Car News Headlines
A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options. Another vehicle we spied is...
BMW M2 M Performance Parts Revealed With Wild Carbon Fiber Aero
Earlier this month, BMW unveiled the new awkwardly styled M2. A few days after that, the German brand introduced the M Performance parts available for it. The parts add a lot of visual presence to the car. The initial release did not include too many details, but now we have...
BMW M Boss Admits The Era Of Lightweight BMWs Is Over
We now live in a world where the BMW M2 - the entry point to the full red-blooded M lineup and the most compact model the M division builds - weighs 3,814 lbs when equipped with the six-speed manual, making it almost as heavy as the larger M4 Coupe. Fresh on the heels of the M2's arrival, we got up close to the newcomer at the BMW M Festival in Kyalami, where BMW M CEO, Frank van Meel, confirmed our worst fears - the age of the lightweight M car is over, and cars from the Bavarian brand are only going to get heavier.
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Throws Shade At GMC For Copying Its Knob
Four days ago, GMC finally unveiled its 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, and a day later, the first consignment was sold out. We were expecting the Sierra EV to do well, but once we started diving deeper into all the cool features it offered, we couldn't help but notice certain similarities between GM's new infotainment system and the 15.5-inch touchscreen interface that made its debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and later in the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Full-Size Lightning McQueen Replica Based On 6th-Gen Toyota Celica Up For Sale
Earlier this year, Porsche introduced a manual 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar franchise, Cars. We love Porsche for building this tribute and auctioning it to support young girls through the Girls Inc charity, but it's got nothing on a small body shop in Chon Buri, Thailand. The shop is called P.S. Modify, and it created two spectacular versions of the famous Lightning McQueen. The one model is in the famous Piston Cup livery, while the blue car wears the Dinoco stickers.
2023 Kia Niro EV Ready To Compete With VW ID.4 And Toyota bZ4X With Sub $40,000 Starting Price
Kia, like the majority of car manufacturers, is on a path of global EV domination, and at the frontline is the all-new Kia Niro EV, the EV6, and the upcoming EV9. The Kia Niro EV is joined by its plug-in hybrid version, both of which are set to take the market by storm for the 2023 model year. Kia recently announced pricing for the plug-in hybrid model, which undercuts its rivals by a fair margin, and now it's time for the full-blooded EV. The Kia Niro EV goes up against competitors such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, VW ID.4, and Toyota bZ4X, and with a starting price below $40,000, it's very attractive.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
Volkswagen's High-Performance R Division Is Going All-Electric
The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R is a very popular choice for hot hatch enthusiasts, despite its shortcomings which include a lack of backlighting for the climate control interface and the choice to include highly annoying touch capacitive controls on the steering wheel. Fortunately, VW is working to correct at least the latter of those two issues by reviving real buttons, but the automaker is about to provoke the ire of its fans for another reason: high-performance R models are going all-electric by 2030.
2023 BMW M2 Coming With Optional Center-Lock Wheels
The BMW M2 has been on the receiving end of some scathing attacks on its design ever since it was unveiled, but there are dyed-in-the-wool fans that can't get enough of the newcomer. Still, it's missing the simplicity and purity of its predecessor, which many agree is one of the all-time greats. The recently previewed M Performance parts don't help the new boy much, either.
2023 Lexus ES Arrives With New F Sport Design And Handling Packages
After getting one of the most subtle facelifts in history for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Lexus ES and 2023 ES Hybrid arrive sporting some subtle, but important upgrades including new design and handling packages. First up, the top-selling Lexus sedan gains the company's latest Lexus Interface multimedia system...
Rivian Angers R1T Customers By Removing A Desirable Feature From The Electric Truck
When the all-electric Rivian R1T first hit the scene, prospective customers were amazed at the amount of features and available technologies. But now it seems the startup automaker is removing a popular function, much to the chagrin of patiently waiting customers. First seen on Rivian Forums, an email from the company to clients has announced the discontinuation of the powered tonneau cover.
Most Dominant Porsche Race Cars Ever Hit The Track 40 Years Later
In the 80s, Group C sports car racing was at its peak. Don't think that "sports car racing" means something like certain GT class racing today, where competitors duke it out in modified versions of factory cars, like the Porsche 911. Instead, teams competed in factory-built-and-backed racers, and Porsche was...
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
2023 Ford Escape Debuts With Mustang-Inspired Looks And New ST-Line Package
Ford has refreshed the popular Escape crossover for the 2023 model year, with a fresh new face, enhanced technology, and sporty ST-Line trim. The front end has been dramatically improved, with inspiration coming from the electric Mustang Mach-E and the all-new S650 Mustang, with slimmer headlight clusters and a bolder, more pronounced radiator grille.
Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Production-Ready Rear End
It's been nearly four years since the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled and, after copious delays, it seems the electric truck is finally closer to production. There's more evidence to support this, with new footage showing the Cybertruck's redesigned rear end. The video, shared by a Twitter user, showcases the rear fascia and its new taillight cluster.
Watch: Explore The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning's Rolling Chassis
Have you ever wondered what goes on underneath the body of the Ford F-150 Lightning? You no longer have to wonder, thanks to Munro Live, as it recently posted a thorough 37-minute walkaround of the Lightning's rolling chassis. What makes this video even more remarkable is the fact that the...
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 1