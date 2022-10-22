Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER CITED AFTER ACCIDENT THAT LED TO POWER OUTAGE
The driver was cited after an accident led to a power outage in northeast Roseburg Friday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:30 p.m. 35-year old David Riggleman was driving east on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he fell asleep at the wheel. His van went over the south sidewalk and hit a power pole, completely shearing it off at the base. The collision caused a power line behind a business several blocks east to explode, which cut off power to a significant portion of the city. It also started a small brush fire that had to be extinguished by City of Roseburg firefighters.
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE MEN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRASH CAN THEFT
Roseburg Police cited two men following the alleged theft of a trash can on Thursday. A report from RPD said just after 2:15 p.m. the suspects stole the Roseburg Disposal can from an alley off of Northeast Boston Street. They were spotted pushing the can a short time later in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street.
kezi.com
Douglas County search and rescue saves hiker from frigid conditions
DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. -- A hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Diamond Peak Wilderness was rescued early Saturday morning after calling for help in freezing rain, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the DCSO, shortly before 10 p.m. on October 21, a 57-year-old Pacific Crest...
KTVL
UPDATE: Two missing hunters found near Prospect
PROSPECT — Update:. According to the Mail Tribune, Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis confirmed the hunters have been found alive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Applegate (OR) Fire Engine Damaged after Parking Mishap
Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Oct. 21—Applegate Fire District says an engine damaged in a parking mishap was insured, and its repair will minimally impact the fire department because the machine was about to be decommissioned. A firefighter failed to properly set the parking brake on a 1989 Pierce Arrow...
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
mybasin.com
LOST HUNTERS RESCUED AFTER THREE DAYS IN WILDERNESS
RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. around 1:30 this afternoon. The hunters, husband and wife aged 72 and 68, were found after being out in the elements for three days and two nights. The lost hunters were successfully rescued by SAR personnel, friends, and family members. A SAR hiking team and K9 unit were tracking them when the lost hunters responded to the rescuer’s verbal calls. SAR personnel treated them on scene for hypothermia and minor injuries and prepped them for litter carry. Friends and family assisted SAR personnel with carrying them out to an awaiting Mercy Flights ambulance where they were transported to a local hospital.
KDRV
Firewatch: Fire season ends in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – After almost 150 days, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is officially calling the end of the fire season. On Wednesday, October 26, at 12:01 a.m., fire season will officially be over in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties. The announcement comes as more rain...
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
