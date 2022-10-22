ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lastwordonsports.com

Vols Host Kentucky: Three Things To Look For

Will it be tricks or treats in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night when the Tennessee Volunteers host the Kentucky Wildcats in a pivotal SEC East matchup? It’ll be another electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the Vols will be wearing all black – including black helmets – for the first time in over 90 years. After bludgeoning in-state UT-Martin last week, Tennessee will look to set the stage for a Top 3 showdown next week in Athens, Georgia. But they must first handle business against a healthy Wildcats team coming into the game off a bye weekend.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Reveals Dark Mode Uniforms With Black Helmets

Tennessee has announced the return of the Dark Mode alternate uniforms… with one huge addition. The Vols have officially added an all-black helmet to the mix. Tennessee’s Dark Mode alternate uniform will now consist of a black jersey with orange numbers and an orange Power T in the middle of the collar. The jerseys will match the pants, which are also black and boast two orange stripes down both sides of the legs.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
atozsports.com

An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start

If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
wvlt.tv

Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
ESPN

Tennessee and Texas take college football quotes of the week

A Tennessee staff member contemplates the logic of field-storming fans, and more from our college football quotes of the week. "When you first see all the cigars you're like, what is all that? They got dropped, but then they got shredded. So we had all this tobacco laying everywhere. But between shoes and cigar tubes ... we couldn't get over the amount of clothes. OK, what'd you do, walk out of here nekkid?"
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
utdailybeacon.com

'We’ve got to confront the ugliness of the past': Professors fight back against new Divisive Concepts bill

On Oct. 3, professors at the University of Tennessee tried to break the law. Now, they want you to know about it. Working with United Campus Workers, professors at UT taught concepts that could be considered divisive in their classrooms. The purpose of this effort was to protest a bill that attempts to restrict the teaching of divisive concepts in higher education.
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Murderer gets additional prison time

A Knoxville man who had already received a life sentence for the New Year’s Eve murder of his wife made yet another appearance in Knox County Criminal Court last week so his punishment could be finalized. During a four-day trial in August, a jury convicted Horace Nuñez, 30, of...
indherald.com

The life and times of the Tennessee Railroad

Editor’s Note — This is the third installment of Forgotten Times’ series examining the railroads in the history of Scott County. The first focused on the start of the Cincinnati Southern, which today remains as Norfolk Southern. The second focused on the long-forgotten Knoxville & New River Line from Robbins to Brimstone. The third focuses on the third railroad built in Scott County: the Tennessee Railroad from Oneida to Devonia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

