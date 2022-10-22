ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Take on Columbia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Explorers men's soccer team will face the Columbia Lions on Tuesday, October 25th at 7 p.m. at McCarthy Stadium. La Salle enters with a 3-8-4 overall record, and Columbia sits at 1-6-5 overall coming into Tuesday. Scouting the Explorers – La Salle is coming off...
BREAKING: Kickoff time for Michigan at Rutgers announced

Michigan and Rutgers will kick off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday, November 5, the Wolverines officially announced on Monday morning. The two programs have met every year since 2014. Rutgers won the first meeting between the two programs but have not won since then. The last two seasons have provided interesting matchups, however, as the Wolverines won in overtime during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a major scare in Ann Arbor as Michigan would prevail in a hotly-contested 20-13 contest.
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Rutgers vs. Minnesota

Minnesota and Rutgers are going in the wrong direction entering Week 9 of the college football season. This was expected for one of these teams around Week 3. Rutgers won their first 3 games before dropping 3 straight to start B1G play. Minnesota fared similar. The Golden Gophers rocketed to...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level

If you’re accustomed to shopping at the Hellertown Dollar General store between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., you’re going to have to change your routine for the time being. Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation.
