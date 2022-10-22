Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
goexplorers.com
Men’s Soccer Returns Home to Take on Columbia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Explorers men's soccer team will face the Columbia Lions on Tuesday, October 25th at 7 p.m. at McCarthy Stadium. La Salle enters with a 3-8-4 overall record, and Columbia sits at 1-6-5 overall coming into Tuesday. Scouting the Explorers – La Salle is coming off...
BREAKING: Kickoff time for Michigan at Rutgers announced
Michigan and Rutgers will kick off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday, November 5, the Wolverines officially announced on Monday morning. The two programs have met every year since 2014. Rutgers won the first meeting between the two programs but have not won since then. The last two seasons have provided interesting matchups, however, as the Wolverines won in overtime during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a major scare in Ann Arbor as Michigan would prevail in a hotly-contested 20-13 contest.
Student protesters rush Franklin Field, interrupt Penn homecoming game
A group of student protesters rushed Franklin Field at the Penn Quakers’ homecoming football game against Yale on Saturday, stalling the game for about an hour. Several students were detained after the protests.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Rutgers vs. Minnesota
Minnesota and Rutgers are going in the wrong direction entering Week 9 of the college football season. This was expected for one of these teams around Week 3. Rutgers won their first 3 games before dropping 3 straight to start B1G play. Minnesota fared similar. The Golden Gophers rocketed to...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
sauconsource.com
Signs: Store Cut Hours Due to Potentially ‘Unsafe’ Staffing Level
If you’re accustomed to shopping at the Hellertown Dollar General store between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m., you’re going to have to change your routine for the time being. Signs posted on the front doors this weekend alerted customers to a temporary reduction in the store’s hours of operation–and appeared to place the blame for the reduced hours on the Dollar General corporation.
