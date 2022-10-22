Michigan and Rutgers will kick off at 7:30 PM EST on Saturday, November 5, the Wolverines officially announced on Monday morning. The two programs have met every year since 2014. Rutgers won the first meeting between the two programs but have not won since then. The last two seasons have provided interesting matchups, however, as the Wolverines won in overtime during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Last season, the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines a major scare in Ann Arbor as Michigan would prevail in a hotly-contested 20-13 contest.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO