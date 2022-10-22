Read full article on original website
ATP Vienna Day 4 Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric
Round 2 of the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna sees some exciting matchups, including a rematch of the final of the remarkable Cincinnati tournament that saw Borna Coric rise back to prominence. Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem are still in the draw as returning champions, and Rublev looks set for finals contention while Thiem continued his comeback bid with a good win over Tommy Paul in Round 1. Can either former champion repeat? We make our Day 4 predictions. What do you think?
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 2 Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Stan Wawrinka
The 2022 edition of the Swiss Indoors tournament is underway with several big names in action in what promises to be an exciting Day 2. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all scheduled clashes for you. We have four matches in this article, and the rest of the day’s matches in a separate article.
ATP Vienna Day 1 Predictions Including Andrey Rublev vs Diego Schwartzman
The ATP Tour season might be coming to a close, but it’s far from actually getting there yet–and this week we see play in Vienna and Basel. The 2022 Erste Bank Open in Vienna has an extremely strong entry list, resulting in exciting matchups even in the opening round. One of them is Andrey Rublev taking on Diego Schwartzman. Who do you think will advance?
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 3 Predictions Including Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Day 3 at the ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Open 2022 sees a mix of Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches scheduled. Top seeds are in action against tricky opponents which makes this day very intriguing. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all scheduled matches for you.
ATP Swiss Indoors Basel Day 2 Predictions Including Andy Murray vs Roman Safiullin
Another ATP 500 and once again we’ve been graced with a draw full of huge first-round match-ups, at the Swiss Indoors Basel. We’ve tried to predict some of these enticing clashes on the second day in Basel including Mackenzie McDonald’s battle with Alex Molcan, Roberto Bautista Agut’s second meeting with Laslo Djere and the vet Andy Murray’s fight with heavy-hitter Roman Safiullin. We also look at the rest of the day’s matches in another article.
WTA Abierto Tampico Day 2 Predictions Including Marie Bouzkova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
All eight of the WTA Abierto Tampico Day 1 matches went as we expected. As such, the draw looks very promising as we head into Wednesday’s action. Another eight matches means we will once again have two sets of predictions, this being the first. Headlining the day’s play are the likes of Marie Bouzkova, Leylah Fernandez and Elise Mertens, all of whom are household names in the women’s game. Whether they continue to impress is exactly the question we’re going to answer here, so let’s get started.
ATP Vienna Day 3 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Day three at the ATP Vienna Open will have some of the biggest stars in the draw enter the fray on what should be a thrilling day of tennis. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match, including Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov. But who will advance?
Holger Rune: 3 Keys To His Win Over Stefanos Tsitsipas In Stockholm
Seventh seed Holger Rune of Denmark beat world #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday to win the second ATP title of his career. The Dane played an almost flawless match to triumph on the day, but what were the keys to his win over the top-seeded Tsitsipas?
ATP Vienna Day 3 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov
Day 3 at the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna will have some of the biggest stars in the event enter the draw, including Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev, as well as a big second-round clash between Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Mattia Bellucci Goes Back-to-Back
Another exciting week of Challenger Tour action this time consisted of two events in Europe, two in South America, and one in Asia. Mattia Bellucci claimed back-to-back titles despite going from outdoor hard courts to playing under the roof. Kamil Majchrzak and Facundo Bagnis claimed very important trophies in regard to their Australian Open main draw spots. Juan Manuel Cerundolo is now 12-1 in his last 13 matches after triumphing in Coquimbo. Meanwhile, Alexander Ritschard claimed his maiden title in Hamburg. Read back on this week’s action:
F1: 5 Takeaways from the US Grand Prix
A 2021 throwback, big incidents, Safety Cars, penalties and brilliant overtakes – the 2022 US Grand Prix had the lot. Whilst 2022 has not been what you would call a boring season, despite Max Verstappen’s dominance, the US Grand Prix really did feel like one of the most exciting races of the year. It was a race of incidents, subsequent deployments of the Safety Car, and yet more icing on the Sebastian Vettel retirement cake.
