Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season
Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
No, the Packers shouldn’t trade for A.J. Green before deadline
The Green Bay Packers could add a wide receiver before next week’s trade deadline, but they shouldn’t make a move for A.J. Green. With a struggling offense, it’s possible the Green Bay Packers will decide to add a wide receiver before the trading window slams shut next Tuesday.
Camelot doesn’t last forever, just ask Patriots and Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts achieved football nirvana with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Now, years removed, they’re just like any other team. For a decade, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined the NFL. As a byproduct, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were the frontmen...
Latest timeline for Lions WR Jameson Williams' return: 'At least probably another month'
The Detroit Lions remain optimistic Jameson Williams will play this fall, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said the rookie wide receiver likely will not see the field until at least December. "We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out," Campbell said Wednesday. "It’s hard to say when that’s going...
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
