ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqpMG_0ijCkV7700

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun.

It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy.

Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated.

“Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said Gateway Scouts executive Joe Carlson. “That’s something that scouting is big on. It’s trying to get our kids and families connected to the community so that we’re aware of all the resources that are out there and all the different people that make it a great place to be.”

The Gateway Scouts are also taking donations on their website to help with future events.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

GROW looking for participants for Kids Cooking Challenge

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A special fall cooking event is almost here. GROW is hosting its fifth Kids Cooking Challenge and they’re looking for enthusiastic participants. Registration will be open until Sunday, October 30 for anybody 18 years and under. Kids will prepare a dish using mystery ingredients grown here in La Crosse. Organizers say kids should give the challenge...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse YMCA funds projects with first ever Y Giving Day

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tuesday marks a first for the La Crosse YMCA. The first-ever Y Giving Day is underway and the fundraiser has a pretty lofty goal–raise $80 thousand in just 36 hours. Donors can choose from nine different projects–like replacing old gymnastics equipment or donating to a fund for health workers. Employees encourage people to donate, especially because...
LA CROSSE, WI
thecountyline.net

Local trick-or-treat hours, other Halloween events slated

Local communities will offer trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween activities. • Elroy — Trick-or-treat hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Curt Strutz will present “Visiting the Beyond” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Elroy Public Library. • Kendall — Trick-or-treat hours from...
WILTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Logan High School Craft Show returns for 33rd year

LA CROSSE (WKBT)– Area crafters united today at Logan High School for the 33rd Annual Logan High School Fall Craft Show. Over 150 vendors showed up with handmade jewelry, clothes, and even homemade spices. This craft show focuses on helping small artists from the region get a headstart. According to students, it can also boost these artists’ confidence. “I think...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Logan High School to host its annual Fall Craft Show

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Logan High School will host its annual Fall Craft Show on October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 150 local vendors selling everything from clothing, to home decor, and even homemade food. Admission is free, but organizers are accepting goodwill donations. Proceeds will help fund college scholarships for Logan students....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

HorseSense asks for community donations

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–HorseSense is asking the community for help. With winter fast approaching, the non-profit is asking for donations to help feed their 10 therapy horses. A $5 donation will feed one horse enough hay for one day. HorseSense hopes to raise more than $10,000. Donations can be made online on HorseSense’s official website. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW La Crosse celebrates “Past, Present, and Future” at 10th Annual High School Band Day

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–UW La Crosse’s screaming eagles marching band celebrated the “Past, Present, and Future” At the 10th Annual High School Band Day, over 300 high school musicians from 11 local high schools got together to perform alongside the UW La Crosse alumni band to make some music. Organizers say having the alumni band perform will encourage students to pursue...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse school board president speaks on school safety

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The St. Louis school shooting is once again raising questions about safety at all schools– including schools in western Wisconsin. On Monday, a former student entered a St. Louis high school–he shot and killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl and wounded seven others. La Crosse School Board President Juan Jimenez says the district works hard...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

International Owl Center holding online auction fundraiser

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT)- The International Owl Center is hosting an online fundraiser this weekend. The nonprofit in Houston is auctioning 49 pieces of owl art made by kids from all over the world. Most of the proceeds will go toward building the nonprofit’s future facility on the edge of town. The center’s executive director says a portion will go toward...
HOUSTON, MN
thecountyline.net

Vehicle hits fence, gravestone markers at Mount Tabor Cemetery

A single-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the town of Forest, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Jesse William Sherer, 26, of Norwalk was operating a mid-sized SUV northbound on County Highway V, north of Mount Tabor, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch and guardrail end. The vehicle also struck a fence and several gravestone markers at the Mount Tabor Cemetery.
NORWALK, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Flu cases on the rise in the La Crosse area

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The flu has officially made its way to our area and it has come early. Health officials at Gundersen Health System say there’s usually only one reported case during this time of year, but with the number of cases that they are seeing now, we can expect a rough and early flu season. “What we’re starting...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community members discusses impact pandemic had on worklife

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An event to discuss the past, present, and future of our economy. Community members and area business professionals are on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus to discuss life post-pandemic. Business owners told their stories of how they overcame the pandemic and UWL administrators discussed the current economic climate. The dean of UWL’s College of Business...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy