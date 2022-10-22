La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun.

It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy.

Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated.

“Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said Gateway Scouts executive Joe Carlson. “That’s something that scouting is big on. It’s trying to get our kids and families connected to the community so that we’re aware of all the resources that are out there and all the different people that make it a great place to be.”

The Gateway Scouts are also taking donations on their website to help with future events.

