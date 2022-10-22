MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO