KCTV 5
Kansas Department of Wildlife announces $24 million federal grant for Flint Hills Trail
Osawatomie, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Representative Sharice Davids announced a $24.8 million federal grant awarded to improve the Flint Hills Trail. The grant is a “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” or RAISE grant, aimed to help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles on the trail from Council Grove to Herington.
KCTV 5
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
KCTV 5
KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday. KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.
