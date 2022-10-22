ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Big Ten Conference releases Nebraska 2023 Football Schedule

Nebraska football will begin its 2023 football schedule on the road, facing Minnesota on a Thursday night in the Twin Cities, marking the fourth consecutive season the Huskers will begin the season with a Big Ten foe. That was among the changes to the Huskers’ schedule announced on Wednesday by...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Nebraska captain Nick Henrich to miss rest of season with injury

Nebraska’s defense will return from the bye without one of its veterans in the middle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury suffered in the Huskers’ last game at Purdue.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Bye week, injuries bring Nebraska depth chart movement

Injuries and the second bye week brought a shuffling of personnel on the Huskers’ most recent depth chart released Monday ahead of Nebraska’s matchup this week with Illinois. The most notable change comes at inside linebacker where Chris Kolarevic now mans the No. 1 spot at one position,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

