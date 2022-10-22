Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
itrwrestling.com
Kofi Kingston Provides Health Update On Big E
Back in March, New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E took part in a tag match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus of the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. The match was a pretty even hard hitting affair, but thigs took a scary-looking turn late on. After Big E fell to the outside, he was given an overhead Belly to Belly Suplex by Ridge Holland. However, instead of Big E flipping all of the way over and landing on his back, he landed on his head and neck.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H
Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
