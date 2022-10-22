Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead

The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Las Vegas Metro police asked for the public's assistance in identifying the man, identified as 26-year-old Hunter McGuire, after a woman was found dead in her home on Monday.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office later announced that McGuire was also wanted in Golden Valley for a separate double homicide, committed "sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning."

Mohave County detectives say McGuire's girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, was observed on video "pawning evidence of the murder" the same day.

Both Mohave County and LVMPD confirmed on Saturday that McGuire and Branek were located deceased following a high-speed chase with law enforcement on Interstate 40 in Yucca.

According to a release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the high-speed chase eventually led the vehicle to slide off the road and become undrivable, detectives say. Following the crash, three suspects exited the vehicle and took off into the remote desert area, which was heavily populated with trees and brush.

Police say McGuire was spotted running into the desert with a rifle.

McGuire and Branek reportedly attempted to conceal themselves under a large tree. The third occupant in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Conkling, hid in a separate location but later surrendered to law enforcement.

After four hours of air surveillance, the Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team located McGuire and Branek lying beside each other deceased, both with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will be conducting an investigation into the official cause of death.

Detectives say Conkling later admitted to knowing McGuire was wanted for murder and aiding him, as well as attempting to conceal evidence. Conkling said the trio had stocked up on food and water and had been camping out in the remote desert area.

Conkling has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of hindering prosecution.