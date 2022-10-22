ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpWBo_0ijCjyYH00

Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs.

“From keeping our state open for business to increasing workforce development, it’s clear why Florida workers are thriving. While other states locked people down, Florida lifted people up. We delivered the largest tax relief package in Florida history. We are working to blunt the impact of Bidenflation while protecting workers at every turn. I am grateful for the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s support,” DeSantis said.

Julio Fuentes President and CEO Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said, “Governor DeSantis is a leader who understands the needs of Florida’s small businesses and the people here who work hard every day. He has taken Florida through difficult times with a steady hand, and given us all a reason to believe Florida’s future is bright. For these and many other reasons, we at the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are proud to endorse Gov. DeSantis for a second term as Governor of Florida.”

This announcement follows several other endorsements of the Governor’s re-election campaign by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Florida Retail Federation, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, Florida Transportation Builders’ Association, National Federation of Independent Business Florida PAC, Florida Trucking Association PAC, Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida, the Florida Home Builders Association, and endorsed by every major law enforcement organization in the state.

In Florida, Charlie Crist approved the largest tax increase in state history, and in Washington, Crist voted for the largest tax increase in American history.

Comments / 83

RittSea
3d ago

Oooh. Democrats must be fuming. Maybe Dems took the Latino and Hispanic votes for granted. Did their plan backfire?

Reply(10)
41
robert marra
3d ago

That is a good sign that the Latin community is supporting DeSantis. The Latin community does not want to be taken for granted that they will vote for democratic candidates at every election cycle. The open boarder disaster may be the albatross around their neck for this election. 🇺🇸🙏

Reply
19
SJLEACH
3d ago

Aren’t Hispanics historically Catholic? If they are, how can they ever vote for a Democrat? Do they approve of nine month abortions?

Reply(3)
10
