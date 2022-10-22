Read full article on original website
SF Giants will "spend whatever it takes" to sign Aaron Judge
The SF Giants are preparing to offer Yankees star Aaron Judge a bigger contract than anyone else this offseason, according to a recent report.
Browns place starting LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. He got hurt while making a tackle in the second half of Cleveland's 23-20 loss to the Ravens. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight. A third-round pick from LSU in 2020, Phillips played in just four games last season after he suffered an injured biceps in a training camp practice against the New York Giants. A knee injury limited him to seven games as a rookie. Phillips had been handling signal-calling duties since linebacker and captain Anthony Walker Jr. sustained a season-ending quadriceps injury in Week 3. He leads the Browns with 46 tackles and has two sacks.
Kanye West's Donda Academy basketball team faces uncertain future amid scrutiny
A former Donda Academy basketball player is urging tournaments not to drop the Doves from their schedules due to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.
Several coaching changes ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.
Latest timeline for Lions WR Jameson Williams' return: 'At least probably another month'
The Detroit Lions remain optimistic Jameson Williams will play this fall, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said the rookie wide receiver likely will not see the field until at least December. "We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out," Campbell said Wednesday. "It’s hard to say when that’s going...
