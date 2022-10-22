Read full article on original website
BYU Football Will Be Down Two Key Players Against ECU
PROVO, Utah – The hits keep coming for BYU football. BYU will be without wide receiver Kody Epps and running back Chris Brooks when they host the East Carolina Pirates on Friday night. “Neither one of them are going to play. They’re both out,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron...
LaVell Edwards’ Impact On BYU Football Went Beyond The Field
PROVO, Utah – BYU football under LaVell Edwards was a ride that no one ever envisioned. From inheriting a below-average program to National Championship glory, it’s remarkable to think what BYU accomplished Edwards. LaVell was the head coach at BYU for 29 seasons from 1972-2000. During his nearly...
Projecting BYU Football’s First Big 12 Conference Schedule
PROVO, Utah – In late November/early December, we will find out the Big 12 schedule that will include BYU football for the first time. BYU officially joins the conference on July 1, 2023, but once the schedule is released, it will signify how close Power Five life is for the Cougars.
BYU’s Kalani Sitake Doesn’t Plan To Make In-Season Staff Dismissals
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in a fight-or-flight moment right now. That was the message from BYU coach Kalani Sitake after the 41-14 loss to Liberty. Heading into this week’s game against East Carolina, Sitake will continue giving his coaches a chance to keep fighting to bounce back from this adversity.
Amanda Barcello following ‘in the footsteps’ of older brother Alex
Amanda Barcello redshirted last year after suffering an injury. Now she’s ready to make an impact for the Cougars — just like the impact her brother Alex Barcello made on the men’s team at BYU for coach Mark Pope
Stanford Football Offered ‘Free Trial’ Tickets To BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – Stanford football has never been known for its gameday atmosphere. However, recent pregame photos of the Cardinal home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils showed that the crowds on the Farm are getting worse. So to boost ticket sales, Stanford offered fans a “free trial”...
KSL Sports Rewind: 6A Football Tournament Bracketology
SALT LAKE CITY – As we head towards crunch time in the football playoffs in the state of Utah, KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions in the 6A classification. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their predictions for the 6A football tournament. For a full...
Kyle Whittingham: We’d Like To Keep That Momentum Going Into This Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is coming down off of the high of beating USC in a thriller at home before their BYE week, and head coach Kyle Whittingham would like to see that momentum carry into this week’s game against Washington State. Despite the week off, the Utes and...
Kyle Whittingham News
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State. Opening Statement: "Washington State this week. Thursday contest, obviously coming off a bye for both teams, so extra preparation time for each team. Washington State's a good football team. Kyle Whittingham News / FanNation All Utes / October 17. What Whittingham...
Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Utah...
Utah Men’s, Women’s Basketball Earn Preseason All-Pac-12 Selections Ahead Of Media Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Both men’s and women’s basketball earned some preseason All-Pac-12 selections ahead of Media Day on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Branden Carlson was named Preseason First-team All-Pac-12 by the media, while Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson made the All-Conference team for the women as well as Kennady McQueen earning an honorable mention.
WSU vs. Utah: The Early Glimpse with Will Derting
PULLMAN -- Washington State does not get a soft landing in its return to action off the bye, as No. 14 Utah come to town for a Thursday night game. And teams like Utah, Will Derting says, have given WSU trouble this season. It is the Cougars' first Thursday game...
Utah Valley Announces New $20 Million Soccer Stadium
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University has announced that it will begin construction on a new soccer-specific stadium for its Orem Campus. The project will cost $20 million. It will be 22,000 square feet that include locker rooms, a team lounge for both the men’s and women’s teams, additional locker rooms for visiting teams and officials, 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, an MLS-style press box with a broadcast booth, and 10 luxury suites —each holding 16 guests.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Real Salt Lake Must Boost Goal Scoring In 2023
SALT LAKE CITY – It is no secret, the main objective this off-season is to increase the club’s goal-scoring capability in 2023. Real Salt Lake, scored 12 fewer goals in 2022 than they did in 2022. Interestingly, western conference teams scored a total of 703 goals in 2022 compared to 627 goals in 2021, 76 more goals were scored by teams in the western conference this year when compared to the 2021 season.
First glimpse of the all new Mar | Muntanya – Spanish flair for Utah
It’s rare I’ll move this quickly on reporting on a restaurant, but frankly there’s a volcanic level of pent up interest for info on this one. I’ve fielded a whole host of queries from eager beavers, so here’s a few shots I took last night. You’ll want to wrap your peepers around them aprisa.
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
Voters to decide district split and largest school bond in Utah history
At a recent farmers market in Orem, supporters for and against Proposition 2 were trying to persuade voters to their respective sides.
