soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
New York Post
Charlie Puth is on tour. We found all the best ticket prices
Charlie Puth’s tour is on… like a light switch. After announcing the 10-concert trek last month, the 30-year-old pop star will take his 10-concert “One Night Only” tour to venues worldwide starting Oct. 23 all the way through Dec. 6. That includes a stop at New...
In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50: A Fan’s Review
I have been a huge fan of the progressive rock band King Crimson for over 45 years and I have seen them over 10 times since 1981. The film In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 got glowing reviews after it premiered at the South By Southwest Festival back in March. So, when the film had its worldwide theatrical and stream release on October 22, I was ready to check it out.
EastEnders star Josephine Melville who played Tessa Parker in the 1980s dies backstage after performing in a play
EastEnders actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said the actress died on Thursday after appearing in the production Nine Night. Paramedics and a medically qualified audience member tried to treat the actress but she tragically died backstage. Staff at the theatre were left...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Galahad and Abel Ganz announced for Prog For Peart 2023
Prog For Peart festival returns to Abingdon for two days in July 2023 – Zio and Doris Brendel Band also confirmed to play
Jules Bass, 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' director, dead at 87
Longtime director Jules Bass passed away on Tuesday at 87. The "Frosty the Snowman" director died due to an age-related illness.
Stereogum
Win Signed Copies Of All Three New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Albums On Vinyl
This month is all about King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard. The Australian psych-rock band, the subject of Stereogum’s latest Cover Story, has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava and Laminated Denim — and they’ve got one more on the away, Changes, which arrives on October 28.
Guitar World Magazine
Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
Your place for all the early Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies and more. The sales event of the year is fast approaching, so if you are looking to grab an epic Black Friday guitar pedal deal, then you'll want to be prepared. Luckily you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as some early bargains you can take advantage of right now.
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
NME
Jane’s Addiction cancel shows with Smashing Pumpkins following Perry Farrell injury
Jane’s Addiction have had to pull out of five shows on their arena tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, citing an injury sustained by frontman Perry Farrell. Farrell made the announcement on Jane’s Addiction’s social media yesterday (October 24), stating that the undisclosed injury had “resulted in [his] inability to perform”. The injury was reportedly sustained after the band’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
techaiapp.com
Paramore Leads Emo Fest Triumph
I expected to spend my Saturday night watching Hayley Williams celebrate Paramore’s triumphant return following a five-year hiatus, surrounded by thousands of like-minded fans. Instead, around 9 p.m., I found myself sipping a Modelo at a compact barbecue restaurant just off the Las Vegas strip. “This is the weirdest f*cking day ever,” a man in his late 30s marveled to a friend. Um, yeah.
R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Details New ‘Bummed Out’ Concept Album
Peter Buck's musical collaboration with Luke Haines began as so many of them do: with a random connection. The former R.E.M. guitarist bought a painting of Lou Reed by Haines, and it sparked the thought that perhaps the two of them should work together. Quarantine scuttled plans for the pair...
