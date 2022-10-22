Read full article on original website
Kolojecjchick reflects on first season at Bucknell
Her resume speaks for itself when it comes to field hockey. An all-state player on two Wyoming Seminary state championship teams, a collegiate national champ at North Carolina, an Olympian with the USA Team. Now Kelsey Kolojecjhick is trying to use those experiences as the new head coach at Bucknell...
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
Keystone Mission hosts 3rd Annual Real Talk event, spending 24 hours outside courthouse
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Keystone Mission is hosting their 3rd Annual Real Talk event outside of The Lackawanna County Courthouse – its 24 hours dedicated to talking about homelessness. That’s right, a couch usually is not something you would see but today it was front and center. The purpose...
Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Saylorsburg man dies in hospital nearly one week after rollover crash
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced Tuesday that a 65-year-old man from Saylorsburg died Monday as a result of a car rollover crash last week. Officials say Ralph Boyer died Monday at St. Luke’s University Hospital around 2 PM. Boyer was a front-seat...
Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
Lockdown, evacuation at Old Forge School District due to threat
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District Monday afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters were stationed both inside and outside the building to determine if the threat was...
One sent to hospital after jumping from third-floor window during Williamsport fire
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Williamsport Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital after fire officials say they jumped from a third-story window to escape the flames. According to the Williamsport Fire Department, crews from multiple departments responded to a fire in the 2200 block...
Old Forge School District evacuates after threat found written in bathroom stall
OLD FORGE, Lackawanna co.(WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District this afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters stood located inside and outside of the school to make clear of any possible threats...
$7K worth of tools, copper stolen from PPL substation in Schuylkill Co.
DELANO TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars from a PPL substation near Delano, Schuylkill County. According to PSP, the theft happened between October 3rd and October 6th at the PPL substation on Lofty Road, Delano Township. Investigators say the suspect...
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
Scranton sets $3 million into supporting local business
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — On Monday, the City of Scranton announced new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants worth a total of $3 million for small businesses and over $100,000 in loan-to-grant funding for an iconic Scranton business. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The City...
Scranton community speaks out about proposed school closures
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Dozens of concerned parents, teachers, and community members gathered this evening at West Scranton Intermediate School to voice their concerns about the proposed school closure plan. The plan that was announced last week is part of the recovery program the district began three years ago and would close three elementary schools in the district.
Carbon Co. man arrested for allegedly robbing Monroe Co. convenience store
Chestnuthill Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police say William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing a Monroe County convenience store on October 13. Troopers alledge Clancy was wearing a clown mask and had a samurai sword on him, when he robbed the Uni Mart on...
Williamsport Police seeking public's help to help solve homicide in September
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Williamsport Police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect responsible for shooting and killing Heather Cosick, 41, woman inside her West Fourth Street home back on Wednesday, September 28th. We're told officers were called to the home for reports of loud popping noises and screaming.
Moosic police ask for help to identify theft suspects
MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Moosic Borough Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in helping to identify two theft suspects. Police believe two men were involved in the theft of cooking oil. The theft occurred around Noon on Monday at Grande Pizza and Family Restaurant at...
Man driving milk truck dies in fatal crash on I-80
WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Union County after the milk truck he was driving left the roadway, hit several trees, and overturned. According to State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, Centre County, died...
Union Co. man facing rape and other charges
White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
