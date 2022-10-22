ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

WOLF

Kolojecjchick reflects on first season at Bucknell

Her resume speaks for itself when it comes to field hockey. An all-state player on two Wyoming Seminary state championship teams, a collegiate national champ at North Carolina, an Olympian with the USA Team. Now Kelsey Kolojecjhick is trying to use those experiences as the new head coach at Bucknell...
LEWISBURG, PA
WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fetterman and Oz debate in Harrisburg for open senate seat

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Two weeks to go until election day, and politics are front and center. Tonight, the two Senate hopefuls, Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off against Republican nominee, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg for the first and last time. This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Officials investigate death of one-month-old baby

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police, Nanticoke City Police, and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant. On Monday around 10 AM, PSP-Wilkes-Barre was contacted by Nanticoke City Police to assist with a death investigation in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.
NANTICOKE, PA
WOLF

Lockdown, evacuation at Old Forge School District due to threat

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Students were evacuated from the Old Forge School District Monday afternoon after a threat to the school was found written in a bathroom stall. Old Forge Police and firefighters were stationed both inside and outside the building to determine if the threat was...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old girl in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 6-year-old girl. According to authorities, Zoe Moss was abducted by Vanessa Gutshall around 6:00 PM in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington. Moss is described as being...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton sets $3 million into supporting local business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — On Monday, the City of Scranton announced new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants worth a total of $3 million for small businesses and over $100,000 in loan-to-grant funding for an iconic Scranton business. ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The City...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton community speaks out about proposed school closures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Dozens of concerned parents, teachers, and community members gathered this evening at West Scranton Intermediate School to voice their concerns about the proposed school closure plan. The plan that was announced last week is part of the recovery program the district began three years ago and would close three elementary schools in the district.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Moosic police ask for help to identify theft suspects

MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Moosic Borough Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in helping to identify two theft suspects. Police believe two men were involved in the theft of cooking oil. The theft occurred around Noon on Monday at Grande Pizza and Family Restaurant at...
MOOSIC, PA
WOLF

Man driving milk truck dies in fatal crash on I-80

WHITE DEER TWP, UNION CO, (WOLF) — One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Union County after the milk truck he was driving left the roadway, hit several trees, and overturned. According to State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, Centre County, died...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Union Co. man facing rape and other charges

White Deer Township (Union County) - Officials at the Milton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit, are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a home in White Deer Township back on October 8th. The suspect, Michael Diggan, 31, of New Columbia, has been charged with...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA

