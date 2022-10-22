Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Singleton & Allen bounce back in big way over Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior. Not much went right against the...
abc27.com
Jalen Pickett ready to lead Penn State basketball
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season. Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the sixth straight season, Ohio State football’s matchup with Penn State will be a game between teams ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The game between the second-ranked Buckeyes and the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions will kick off at noon...
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
abc27.com
Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.
Penn State cancels event with Proud Boy founder after ‘threat of violence’
Protests at Penn State’s main campus led to the university canceling a controversial speaking event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys after a “threat of escalating violence.”. According to a statement released by the university around 7:15 p.m., Penn State University police decided to cancel...
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Looking back: How the Aaronsburg Story thrust Centre County into the spotlight 73 years ago
More than 30,000 people came together for a mass demonstration against racial and religious intolerance.
Bench dedication for fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On February 8, 2021, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty, today Pennsylvania State Police honored him with a bench along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway. After his military service ended, Monty Mitchell signed up with the Pennsylvania State Troopers. the course of his career, Mitchell […]
Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
State College
Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway
After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
abc27.com
Pa. State System of Higher Education sees enrollment drop
(WHTM) — Shippensburg University says overall enrollment is down, but there is a silver lining. Enrollment of first-time students grew by seven percent, which they say it’s the largest increase in freshmen the system has seen in a long time. “This last weekend we had an open house....
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time."
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
‘They are not alone.’ Centre County couple starts support group for COVID survivors, caretakers
Months after Ted Edwards spent 85 days at Mount Nittany Medical Center, his wife Michelle looked for ways to help support others in similar situations.
