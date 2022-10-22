ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Singleton & Allen bounce back in big way over Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior. Not much went right against the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Jalen Pickett ready to lead Penn State basketball

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season. Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bench dedication for fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On February 8, 2021, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty, today Pennsylvania State Police honored him with a bench along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway. After his military service ended, Monty Mitchell signed up with the Pennsylvania State Troopers. the course of his career, Mitchell […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
TYRONE, PA
State College

Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway

After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State System of Higher Education sees enrollment drop

(WHTM) — Shippensburg University says overall enrollment is down, but there is a silver lining. Enrollment of first-time students grew by seven percent, which they say it’s the largest increase in freshmen the system has seen in a long time. “This last weekend we had an open house....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy