ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The NWSL semifinals promise nothing less than exquisitely high-tension soccer

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS4Ea_0ijCi2m700

The NWSL playoffs got underway last week with high drama in both games, and there’s no reason to expect anything less in the semifinals.

OL Reign and the Portland Thorns got a bye to this stage, and while they rested up, we saw one match settled with extra time and another settled with a game-winner that arrived further into second-half stoppage time than any decisive goal in league history. The margins? They’re thin!

The semifinals will start with Portland hosting the San Diego Wave, with two teams that have already faced off four times this year clashing again in Oregon. Then, about 175 miles up the Pacific coast, the Reign will welcome the Kansas City Current to Lumen Field, where a huge crowd is expected.

Follow along with Pro Soccer Wire as we preview both semifinal matches, including analysis, broadcast information, and predictions.

(2) Portland Thorns FC vs. (3) San Diego Wave FC

Kickoff: Sunday October 23, 5:00pm Eastern TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (USA), Twitch (elsewhere) Season series:

  • 1-0 Thorns win (Challenge Cup, March 26 at San Diego)
  • 3-2 Thorns win (Challenge Cup, April 17 at Portland)
  • 2-2 draw (June 8 at San Diego)
  • 2-0 Wave win (August 27 at Portland)
San Diego made their playoff debut a victorious one , but it required both extra time and a comeback against the Chicago Red Stars. Portland will certainly have an advantage in terms of rest, but face two major obstacles that aren't even their opponent. For one, thanks to a bye and the October FIFA international break, they haven't played a game in 22 days. Secondly, the aftermath of the Yates investigation has understandably overshadowed on-field concerns for Portland, with
Sophia Smith among the Thorns players urging fans to show up and back the squad, even as supporter protests against owner Merritt Paulson seem assured. Why Portland will win: Experience. Nearly every likely Thorns starter has at least one playoff game under their belts, and one that doesn't (Hina Sugita) is a veteran of World Cup matches and high-pressure club matches in Japan. This is a tested group that likely feels that last year should have been their year, and they're one of only three teams that won more than half of their home games. If that's not enough, they also piled up a staggering +25 goal difference this season. This team is a juggernaut, with 14 more goals scored than any other playoff team, and in Smith they have the MVP frontrunner leading the way.
Why Portland won't win: They're distracted.  Rhian Wilkinson and Christine Sinclair's remarks to media on Thursday repeatedly struck on a theme of not wanting to have to keep discussing the Yates report or Paulson with the game looming. The controversy engulfing the Thorns is a vitally important one, and Portland's players are at the center of a creation that they didn't create. NWSL players have unfortunately had to prove themselves as world class at putting aside off-field difficulties, and the Thorns are going to have to excel at that to be their best selves on the field on Sunday. Thorns perspective: "I think because of the Yates report, and all the off-field insanity, I'm very grateful we had time off," Wilkinson told media earlier this week. "But whether it will benefit us for the game, we will see. I'm trying my best, we've done what we can to make sure they're ready. Having this much time off, I don't think is usually a great advantage."
Why San Diego will win: The vibes feel tilted towards the Wave. First, while Portland was off, they won a true test against Chicago, overcoming a mistake and extra time to advance. Second, their last trip to Providence Park saw them win 2-0, making them responsible for 50% of Portland's home losses this year (and the only one from June onward). San Diego's only loss in the last two months is a weird 4-3 defeat in Washington where the Wave had a significant expected goals advantage. With Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck both playing over 100 minutes, their injuries seem to be a thing of the past. Why San Diego won't win: While San Diego is getting results that really affirm their approach and mental toughness, they aren't necessarily dominating any of these games. They've been good enough that their top players can make a decisive play, and when you have the key players the Wave have, that'll win you a lot of games. It's just that Portland has just as many Best XI candidates in their lineup, and if this boils down to stars making big plays, the Thorns have in Smith the star making the most big plays in NWSL this year.
Wave perspective: "We know they’re going to be a tough opponent. We’ve seen them a lot this year, which can be a good thing and a bad thing," said goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in a media availability on Friday. "I think we both know each other a lot at this point. We know a lot of our strengths and weaknesses. At the same time that is going to make for solid competition. We respect them, and I know they respect us. At the end of the day, we are going to put our best foot forward and I think our best foot is better than theirs." Prediction: A fully confident Portland side not dealing with a major disruption would be the pick here, but that's not the situation. Smith and Morgan exchange goals, and this one ends up in penalty kicks, where Kailen Sheridan makes up for last week's error by working more spot kick magic in goal. Wave through on penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnlTM_0ijCi2m700 Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(1) OL Reign vs. (5) Kansas City Current

Kickoff: Sunday October 23, 7:30pm Eastern TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (USA), Twitch (elsewhere) Season series:

  • 1-0 Reign win (May 25 at Seattle)
  • 1-0 Current win (July 17 at KC)
It's a classic contrast in styles at Lumen Field, with the fluid, high-pressing, high-tempo Current facing an NWSL Shield-winning OL Reign side that seems to finally be getting some deserved local attention. While KC wants to create a frenetic sort of game, the Reign want to get plenty of possession and play a controlled, more cerebral sort of match. The team that sets the term is likely the team headed to Audi Field for the final. Why the Reign will win: No one finished the regular season on a better run than Laura Harvey's side. The Reign lost on August 7 to Houston at home, and had seven games to play. They were in sixth place and seemed to be drifting along more than anything else. Since then, they've gone 6W-1D-0L, and while most of those games were against non-playoff teams, it appears that the Reign have worked out some attacking issues. The team that created deceptively high expected goal outputs (lots of shots, few actual good ones) started creating higher-leverage chances more regularly, while getting players healthy and maintaining the front-to-back defensive organization that kept them afloat all season. Why the Reign won't win: For one, the last thing a team on that kind of run wants is two weeks off, but that was the reward for finishing atop the table. The time off certainly helps a veteran-laden team, but some of those veterans were off playing in Europe with their national teams. Second, KC is better at forcing teams to play at their tempo than anyone else in the league, and while the Reign can be a ferocious pressing team, they don't tend to want to do it for 90 minutes. The Current feel more likely to push the Reign into a KC sort of game than vice versa, especially on artificial turf. Reign perspective: "I think it's kind of all on us, and if we do the things that we're supposed to do, the game's going to go in our favor," Bethany Balcer told reporters on Saturday. "I think that's kind of been our focus on this week. It's been a lot about us and how to expose them, as opposed to to maybe what (Kansas City are) doing." Why KC will win: The Current probably feel like a million bucks after emerging from the breathless finish of their game against Houston triumphant. It's the kind of dramatic win that can take a team to another level emotionally, and if there's a team in the playoffs ready to turn that raw fuel into something special, it's this KC side. Thanks to their tactical approach, they're also tailor-made for a game played on turf. If the Current can keep provoking transition moments in this game, they're both getting their style and have an advantage in terms of speed that the Reign will struggle to cope with. Why KC won't win: The Current are a well-oiled machine that so regularly dictates the terms, but in terms of raw talent, they're at a deficit in this game. That's no disrespect to players like AD Franch and Lo'eau LaBonta, who both deserve serious consideration for end-of-season awards, but the Reign have a longer list. On top of that, Megan Rapinoe bided her time before going supernova over the last few weeks of the season, while Jess Fishlock isn't far behind her in terms of playing as close to one's ceiling as possible. It's the talent question, but also just which team is at the peak of their powers. Current perspective: https://twitter.com/thekccurrent/status/1582812306102067201 Prediction: There's something in the Reign's catharsis after winning the Shield on the final weekend of the season that feels like they're ready to truly fly. The Current will make a real battle out of this, but ultimately the Reign aren't taking no for an answer. 2-1 to the home side, with a late Rose Lavelle winner taking them to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iXIp_0ijCi2m700 Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Change of plans: Longhorn Network will no longer air Arkansas-Texas exhibition

Arkansas Basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play on television after Tuesday’s recent development. It has been reported that Arkansas Basketball’s exhibition game at Texas which is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin this upcoming Saturday will no longer be televised by the Longhorn Network as originally planned. According to the report from Whole Hog Sports, there was no reason given for the change according to a Texas spokesperson. The Razorbacks’ scrimmage with Texas is their second and final preseason tilt before the season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 against North Dakota State.  Their first was played on Monday night against Rogers State, a member of NCAA Division II from Oklahoma. In the 83-49 exhibition win, Joseph Pinion led the team in scoring with 15, while Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile scored 11. Brazile led the team in rebounds with six. The game will be charity-centered, with proceeds benefiting Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, organizations that “support social justice equity and educational opportunities” for central Texas youth. Arkansas and Texas will square off in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT. List Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks land massive commitment from 6-foot-7 JUCO lineman

The Oregon Ducks have been hot on the recruiting trail in the past few days, landing a 4-star OL in the 2023 cycle, Iapanin Laloulu, and also grabbing the top-ranked player in the state of Oregon for the 2024 class, 4-star TE A.J Pugliano They now picked up another massive, quite literally, commitment from JUCO OL George Silva, a 6-foot-7, 300-pounder from Fullerton College.  Although it is a relatively raw product, Oregon fans should be encouraged by the prospect of what Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm can do with Silva once he is in Eugene. The Ducks have one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and Klemm is the mastermind behind that. He’s a proven talent evaluator and tends to get the most out of his players. That should be no different with this massive OL prospect. Film George Silva’s Recruiting Profile VitalsSchools Showing Interest Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers UCLA Bruins Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Utah State Aggies  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/ChiefUgonna/status/158530200031228313711
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (3-4) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) for a Week 8 matchup Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Cowboys odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coby White not worried about lack of contract extension, playing out this year with ‘carefree’ mindset

Former UNC basketball standout guard Coby White begins his final season in Chicago under his rookie contract after not agreeing to an extension in time. The fourth-year guard not reaching an agreement wasn’t a total surprise and now White is playing the 2022-23 season in hopes of hitting free agency as a hot commodity. White spoke to reporters ahead of the start of the Bulls’ season-opener last week on the topic of his contract. “No, no. I didn’t,” White said when asked if he thought an extension would happen before the deadline. “I wasn’t really focused on that. Just play this year out....
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Utah at Washington State odds, picks and predictions

The No. 14 Utah Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (4-3, 1-3) play Thursday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Utah vs. Washington State odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freddy Adu still isn’t ready to call it quits

Freddy Adu still hasn’t given up on his playing career. Adu’s story has become folklore by now: a child prodigy who turned pro at 14, only to become a journeyman who played on more than a dozen teams and never lived up to his billing as “the next Pelé.” Now 33, Adu’s career seems for all intents and purposes to be finished. His most recent foray into the game came when he signed for Swedish third-tier club Österlen FF in 2020. But he would never play a minute for the club, which terminated Adu’s contract just a month after he arrived in...
MARYLAND STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

October 27 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

The NBA slate on Thursday is sure to please. The contests include the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Before Thursday’s NBA games, here’s an in-depth look at the betting odds. Thursday’s NBA Games: Betting Information. NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook....
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith league MVP odds rise from nonexistent to top-10

When the 2022 NFL season began, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith didn’t even have any odds posted to win the MVP award. Fast forward two months and he’s not only in the conversation, but his chances to win are among the top-10 in the league. Here are the...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Colorado State at Boise State odds and lines

The Colorado State Rams (2-5, 2-1 Mountain West) visit the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium to battle the Boise State Broncos (5-2, 4-0) Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we look at Colorado State vs. Boise State odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
BOISE, ID
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (1-3) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (4-0) on Wednesday at the Moda Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (NBATV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Heat vs. Trail Blazers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Heat have...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream No. 8 Oregon at California

The Oregon Ducks football team is ranked as high as its been this season at No. 8 in both the USA TODAY Coaches poll and the Associated Press poll. With their 6-1 record and perfect 4-0 conference mark on the line, the Ducks will travel down to Berkeley to face a team that good look good at times and then lose to Colorado. Coach Justin Wilcox’s California Golden Bears squad is 3-4 overall and just 1-3 in Pac-12 play. This might be the most interesting game in the Pac-12 in a week that doesn’t feature outstanding matchups. The Bears have the capability...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Notre Dame at Syracuse odds and lines

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) and Syracuse Orange (6-1) meet Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ABC). Below, we look at Notre Dame vs. Syracuse odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Fighting...
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan reacts to career night in win over Timberwolves

Jeremy Sochan on Monday reached double figures for the first time this season to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Sochan produced 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 115-106 victory. He scored 12 points in the first half as the Spurs raced out to an early 20-point lead and finished by shooting 7-of-9 from the field in 23 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (1-3) Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hawks vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Hawks are coming off a surprising...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy