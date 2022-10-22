The NWSL semifinals promise nothing less than exquisitely high-tension soccer

The NWSL playoffs got underway last week with high drama in both games, and there’s no reason to expect anything less in the semifinals.

OL Reign and the Portland Thorns got a bye to this stage, and while they rested up, we saw one match settled with extra time and another settled with a game-winner that arrived further into second-half stoppage time than any decisive goal in league history. The margins? They’re thin!

The semifinals will start with Portland hosting the San Diego Wave, with two teams that have already faced off four times this year clashing again in Oregon. Then, about 175 miles up the Pacific coast, the Reign will welcome the Kansas City Current to Lumen Field, where a huge crowd is expected.

Follow along with Pro Soccer Wire as we preview both semifinal matches, including analysis, broadcast information, and predictions.

(2) Portland Thorns FC vs. (3) San Diego Wave FC

Kickoff: Sunday October 23, 5:00pm Eastern TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (USA), Twitch (elsewhere) Season series:

1-0 Thorns win (Challenge Cup, March 26 at San Diego)

3-2 Thorns win (Challenge Cup, April 17 at Portland)

2-2 draw (June 8 at San Diego)

2-0 Wave win (August 27 at Portland)

San Diego made their playoff debut a victorious one , but it required both extra time and a comeback against the Chicago Red Stars. Portland will certainly have an advantage in terms of rest, but face two major obstacles that aren't even their opponent. For one, thanks to a bye and the October FIFA international break, they haven't played a game in 22 days. Secondly, the aftermath of the Yates investigation has understandably overshadowed on-field concerns for Portland, with Sophia Smith among the Thorns players urging fans to show up and back the squad, even as supporter protests against owner Merritt Paulson seem assured.Experience. Nearly every likely Thorns starter has at least one playoff game under their belts, and one that doesn't (Hina Sugita) is a veteran of World Cup matches and high-pressure club matches in Japan. This is a tested group that likely feels that last year should have been their year, and they're one of only three teams that won more than half of their home games. If that's not enough, they also piled up a staggering +25 goal difference this season. This team is a juggernaut, with 14 more goals scored than any other playoff team, and in Smith they have the MVP frontrunner leading the way.They're distracted. Rhian Wilkinson and Christine Sinclair's remarks to media on Thursday repeatedly struck on a theme of not wanting to have to keep discussing the Yates report or Paulson with the game looming. The controversy engulfing the Thorns is a vitally important one, and Portland's players are at the center of a creation that they didn't create. NWSL players have unfortunately had to prove themselves as world class at putting aside off-field difficulties, and the Thorns are going to have to excel at that to be their best selves on the field on Sunday."I think because of the Yates report, and all the off-field insanity, I'm very grateful we had time off," Wilkinson told media earlier this week. "But whether it will benefit us for the game, we will see. I'm trying my best, we've done what we can to make sure they're ready. Having this much time off, I don't think is usually a great advantage."The vibes feel tilted towards the Wave. First, while Portland was off, they won a true test against Chicago, overcoming a mistake and extra time to advance. Second, their last trip to Providence Park saw them win 2-0, making them responsible for 50% of Portland's home losses this year (and the only one from June onward). San Diego's only loss in the last two months is a weird 4-3 defeat in Washington where the Wave had a significant expected goals advantage. With Alex Morgan and Taylor Kornieck both playing over 100 minutes, their injuries seem to be a thing of the past.While San Diego is getting results that really affirm their approach and mental toughness, they aren't necessarily dominating any of these games. They've been good enough that their top players can make a decisive play, and when you have the key players the Wave have, that'll win you a lot of games. It's just that Portland has just as many Best XI candidates in their lineup, and if this boils down to stars making big plays, the Thorns have in Smith the star making the most big plays in NWSL this year."We know they’re going to be a tough opponent. We’ve seen them a lot this year, which can be a good thing and a bad thing," said goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in a media availability on Friday. "I think we both know each other a lot at this point. We know a lot of our strengths and weaknesses. At the same time that is going to make for solid competition. We respect them, and I know they respect us. At the end of the day, we are going to put our best foot forward and I think our best foot is better than theirs."A fully confident Portland side not dealing with a major disruption would be the pick here, but that's not the situation. Smith and Morgan exchange goals, and this one ends up in penalty kicks, where Kailen Sheridan makes up for last week's error by working more spot kick magic in goal. Wave through on penalties.

(1) OL Reign vs. (5) Kansas City Current

Kickoff: Sunday October 23, 7:30pm Eastern TV/Streaming: CBS Sports Network (USA), Twitch (elsewhere) Season series:

1-0 Reign win (May 25 at Seattle)

1-0 Current win (July 17 at KC)

It's a classic contrast in styles at Lumen Field, with the fluid, high-pressing, high-tempo Current facing an NWSL Shield-winning OL Reign side that seems to finally be getting some deserved local attention. While KC wants to create a frenetic sort of game, the Reign want to get plenty of possession and play a controlled, more cerebral sort of match. The team that sets the term is likely the team headed to Audi Field for the final.No one finished the regular season on a better run than Laura Harvey's side. The Reign lost on August 7 to Houston at home, and had seven games to play. They were in sixth place and seemed to be drifting along more than anything else. Since then, they've gone 6W-1D-0L, and while most of those games were against non-playoff teams, it appears that the Reign have worked out some attacking issues. The team that created deceptively high expected goal outputs (lots of shots, few actual good ones) started creating higher-leverage chances more regularly, while getting players healthy and maintaining the front-to-back defensive organization that kept them afloat all season.For one, the last thing a team on that kind of run wants is two weeks off, but that was the reward for finishing atop the table. The time off certainly helps a veteran-laden team, but some of those veterans were off playing in Europe with their national teams. Second, KC is better at forcing teams to play at their tempo than anyone else in the league, and while the Reign can be a ferocious pressing team, they don't tend to want to do it for 90 minutes. The Current feel more likely to push the Reign into a KC sort of game than vice versa, especially on artificial turf."I think it's kind of all on us, and if we do the things that we're supposed to do, the game's going to go in our favor," Bethany Balcer told reporters on Saturday. "I think that's kind of been our focus on this week. It's been a lot about us and how to expose them, as opposed to to maybe what (Kansas City are) doing."The Current probably feel like a million bucks after emerging from the breathless finish of their game against Houston triumphant. It's the kind of dramatic win that can take a team to another level emotionally, and if there's a team in the playoffs ready to turn that raw fuel into something special, it's this KC side. Thanks to their tactical approach, they're also tailor-made for a game played on turf. If the Current can keep provoking transition moments in this game, they're both getting their style and have an advantage in terms of speed that the Reign will struggle to cope with.The Current are a well-oiled machine that so regularly dictates the terms, but in terms of raw talent, they're at a deficit in this game. That's no disrespect to players like AD Franch and Lo'eau LaBonta, who both deserve serious consideration for end-of-season awards, but the Reign have a longer list. On top of that, Megan Rapinoe bided her time before going supernova over the last few weeks of the season, while Jess Fishlock isn't far behind her in terms of playing as close to one's ceiling as possible. It's the talent question, but also just which team is at the peak of their powers.https://twitter.com/thekccurrent/status/1582812306102067201There's something in the Reign's catharsis after winning the Shield on the final weekend of the season that feels like they're ready to truly fly. The Current will make a real battle out of this, but ultimately the Reign aren't taking no for an answer. 2-1 to the home side, with a late Rose Lavelle winner taking them to the final.

