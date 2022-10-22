ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season

NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year

There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hopkintonindependent.com

Recupero to play soccer at Duke

Strong academics, big-time athletics and a top-notch soccer conference was enough to draw Sophia Recupero to Duke University for the fall of 2024. It’s a school she said felt like the perfect fit. “I am super grateful for this opportunity,” the Hopkinton resident said. “The academics and the athletics...
DURHAM, NC
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
wfncnews.com

Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader

Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
WAKE FOREST, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC

The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
