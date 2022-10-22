Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Anthony Smith Out for Remainder of 2022 Season
NC State Sophomore Wide Receiver Anthony Smith is out for the remainder of the season according to The Wolfpacker. It was notable that Smith’s name wasn’t on the Depth Chart released earlier today, but this explains the absence. Smith hasn’t played since the Texas Tech game. Even though...
dukebasketballreport.com
A Little-Noticed Part Of UNC’s Success Last Year
There are clear reasons North Carolina advanced to the 2022 NCAA championship game – good talent; strong guard play; Armando Bacot’s relentless work on the boards, fueling the ACC’s top rebounding offense; and a program tradition that promotes belief in success. But a key, mostly unremarked factor...
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
hopkintonindependent.com
Recupero to play soccer at Duke
Strong academics, big-time athletics and a top-notch soccer conference was enough to draw Sophia Recupero to Duke University for the fall of 2024. It’s a school she said felt like the perfect fit. “I am super grateful for this opportunity,” the Hopkinton resident said. “The academics and the athletics...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Country star, Garner native Scotty McCreery announces birth of his first child
RALEIGH, N.C. — Country music star and Garner’s own American Idol Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi announced the birth of their first child, a son Merrick Avery McCreery, born Monday at 4:34 a.m. in Raleigh. “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever...
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader
Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC
The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
