Malachi Coleman, nation's No. 2 athlete, commits to in-state Nebraska Cornhuskers

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

It had been more than three years since the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned the commitment of the top player in the home state ( Zavier Betts ; Class of 2020).

But the streak has come to an end.

On Saturday, Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) star Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete and No. 70 overall prospect, committed to the Cornhuskers over fellow finalists Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and several others:

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound All-American Bowl selection could play wide receiver, tight end or outside linebacker at the collegiate level.

But one thing is certain: He's a rare athlete - and the top-rated pledge for Nebraska since Kansas offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (class of 2020).

Coleman has posted a 10.46 100-meter dash and his highest projection comes as a defensive end/outside linebacker who can bend the edge with his raw speed.

His commitment is far form a surprise, as he's been rumored to be a Nebraska lean for weeks.

That expectation became even more widespread when the Nebraska product shared that the Miami Hurricanes had canceled his visit to campus earlier this month.

So, what is Nebraska getting in its new class headliner?

Here's what 247Sports had to say about him (in part):

"Tall, long, and lean with significant frame space. Narrow through the core but plenty of room to add needed mass. Two-way playmaker at outside receiver and defensive end with physical tools and requisite athleticism to play either side of the ball in the long term.That said, may project higher as an edge rusher. Plays with a consistent motor and flashes chase-down pursuit athleticism. Closes fast and finishes tackles stronger than lean, sinewy build suggests. Dangerous back-side rusher who produced four forced fumbles as a junior. Height, reach, and athleticism foster ball-winning ability on offense. Big-play machine with 33.0 yards per catch and 10 of 17 receptions going for touchdowns. Open-field top gear pulls away from defenders."

Junior season highlights

