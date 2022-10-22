Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers take down Stampede in "Pink in the Rink" game
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Coming off their first win, the Sioux City Musketeers host the Sioux Falls Stampede in their Pink in the Rink game. The Musketeers brought back the event by popular demand, where the players and ice at the Tyson Events Center, don pink in an effort to raise money for St. Luke's Oncology services in their fight against cancer, by auctioning off the jerseys worn during the game.
kynt1450.com
Yankton Ball Parks Upgrading Maintenance
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted to purchase a new piece of equipment to more efficiently and more accurately take care of the city’s ball fields. An “ABI Force” laser leveling ball field groomer with attachments would take care of 9 ball fields for the city and cost $38,444.60, where $50,000 was budgeted.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DNR releases 1,500 rainbow trout into Bacon Creek for fall fishing season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's time to grab your fishing poles and bait this fall - the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is bringing trout fishing to Sioux City. The DNR released more than 1,500 rainbow trout into Bacon Creek Monday afternoon, Oct. 24th. Each fall, the department releases...
siouxlandnews.com
Continued drought lowering Missouri River levels, but not yet to record lows
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The US Army Corps of Engineers is expecting another year of below-normal snowfall in the Missouri River basin, but it will still be some time before we'll see a true strain on the river from the current drought. The Corps held a town hall meeting...
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
wnax.com
Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Akron Swing Dance Concert
Kevin Linder joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Swing Dance Concert in Akron. The show is hosted by the Birdie and Carol Harris School of Performing Arts in conjunction with the Akron Opera House. It will be a swing dance and concert for all...
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
q957.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
KELOLAND TV
Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
siouxcountyradio.com
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
