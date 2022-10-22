ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Columbus003—3 First Period_1, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Keller, Boyd), 9:24 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kassian 1 (Ritchie), 15:52. Penalties_Nyquist, CBJ (Hooking), 9:00; Maccelli, ARI (Interference), 16:29. Second Period_3, Arizona, Gostisbehere 4 (Keller, Brown), 7:42. 4, Arizona, Guenther 2 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 15:22 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Tripping), 3:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Tripping), 4:35; Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

Montreal010—1 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Middleton, Duhaime), 5:52. Penalties_Addison, MIN (Hooking), 1:35; Dach, MTL (Roughing), 17:57; Hartman, MIN (Roughing), 17:57; Guhle, MTL (Hooking), 18:29. Second Period_2, Montreal, Caufield 5 (Wideman, Monahan), 1:07. 3, Minnesota, Duhaime 2 (Gaudreau), 12:48. Penalties_Merrill, MIN (Holding), 2:39; Pitlick, MTL (Hooking), 5:44; Steel,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary220—4 First Period_1, Calgary, Kadri 3 (Mangiapane, Dube), 14:11. 2, Calgary, Kadri 4, 17:41. Second Period_3, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Kadri, Andersson), 3:00 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Poulin, Carter), 4:32 (pp). 5, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Ritchie), 11:20. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-21-6_33. Calgary 20-4-11_35. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chicago 4, Florida 2

Chicago211—4 First Period_1, Chicago, Raddysh 2 (Kane, T.Johnson), 2:57 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 1 (Athanasiou, Domi), 19:37. Penalties_White, FLA (Interference), 2:20. Second Period_3, Chicago, Kurashev 2 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 15:58. Penalties_McCabe, CHI (High Sticking), 2:11; Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:20; T.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 9:35; Dickinson, CHI (Hooking), 10:00; Tkachuk, FLA (Holding Stick), 13:54; Gudas, FLA (Roughing), 17:34; Domi, CHI (Interference), 17:34.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Florida at...
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Detroit101—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 4 (Kubalik, Erne), 2:56. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 3 (Graves, Marino), 11:25. 3, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Severson, Bratt), 15:16. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Hughes, Hamilton), 0:43 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Sharangovich 2 (Graves), 4:54 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, DET (Delay of Game),...
DETROIT, MI
Portland 135, Denver 110

DENVER (110) Gordon 12-16 2-2 26, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 18, Jokic 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 2-6 1-1 6, Murray 3-12 0-2 8, Green 3-8 1-2 7, Nnaji 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan 2-3 0-2 4, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 15, Reed 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-91 8-14 110.
PORTLAND, OR
Vegas 3, Toronto 1

Vegas102—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Smith, Kessel), 3:51 (pp). Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Engvall (Too Many Men on the Ice), 1:52; Smith, LV (Tripping), 16:40. Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 4 (Robertson, Tavares), 11:42. Penalties_Giordano, TOR (Slashing), 8:32. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stephenson 3 (Theodore, McNabb), 0:42. 4, Vegas, Amadio...
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Seattle221—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Oleksiak 1 (Sprong, Gourde), 2:20. 2, Seattle, Geekie 1 (Dunn, Tanev), 5:39. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF (Closing Hand on the Puck), 11:13; Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 16:15. Second Period_3, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev), 4:46. 4, Buffalo, Cozens 2 (Dahlin, Hinostroza), 12:25. 5, Seattle, McCann 4 (Dunn, Burakovsky),...
SEATTLE, WA
Carolina 3, Vancouver 2

Vancouver101—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 7 (Burns, Necas), 6:06 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 3 (Pettersson, Horvat), 12:30 (pp). Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Interference), 5:55; Carolina bench, served by Svechnikov (Delay of Game), 11:44. Second Period_None. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 1:45; Myers, VAN (Hooking), 7:19; Schenn, VAN (Tripping), 11:38. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New Jersey visits Detroit in Eastern Conference action

New Jersey Devils (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-0-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -110, Devils -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off in Eastern Conference play. Detroit had a...
DETROIT, MI
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Tuesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
COLORADO STATE
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades

Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
CHICAGO, IL

