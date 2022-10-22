ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV.

On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, the robbery happened outside the west side BMV in Evansville.

The victim, who was inside his car during the robbery, told police that Woodard stole a $20 bill and a cordless drill from him. In the affidavit, investigators revealed that the victim knows the suspect.

Police say they arrested Woodard at his home, finding a black handkerchief on him and a gun holster in his car.

In an interview, the suspect allegedly admits to threatening the victim at the BMV parking lot, but denies owning a gun or robbing the victim. Police say not only did they find the handkerchief, a $20 bill was also found on him.

Colten J. Woodard, 33, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,250 bond. He faces charges of:

  • Robbery
  • Public Administration – Fail to Appear
WEHT/WTVW

