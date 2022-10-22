Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV.
On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, the robbery happened outside the west side BMV in Evansville.Man gets 8-year prison term for shooting 2 Indiana judges
The victim, who was inside his car during the robbery, told police that Woodard stole a $20 bill and a cordless drill from him. In the affidavit, investigators revealed that the victim knows the suspect.
Police say they arrested Woodard at his home, finding a black handkerchief on him and a gun holster in his car.
In an interview, the suspect allegedly admits to threatening the victim at the BMV parking lot, but denies owning a gun or robbing the victim. Police say not only did they find the handkerchief, a $20 bill was also found on him.Evansville’s only vegan restaurant closing permanently
Colten J. Woodard, 33, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $10,250 bond. He faces charges of:
- Robbery
- Public Administration – Fail to Appear
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 4