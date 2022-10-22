Cybersecurity Awareness Month: How to protect yourself from cyberattacks
Many adults and children have online access from their laptops, tablets or phones, making cyberattacks much easier. That's why experts say it's so important to be vigilant when it comes to cyber safety. SEE ALSO | 'Too soon to know' whether Russian government was behind cyberattacks on US airports, Kirby says October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Professor Calvin Nobles from the Illinois Institute of Technology joined ABC7 to talk more about ways to protect yourself online. Nobles discussed some common misconceptions about cybersecurity and what steps people should take to best protect themselves. He also talked about how often people need to take those measures. Nobles additionally shared what he sees as the biggest trends or emerging threats, along with his advice for people who think they've been hacked or had their information compromised.
Comments / 0