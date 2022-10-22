ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

How can I tell the difference between strep throat and COVID-19?

By Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez, Aaron Feis, Craig Treadway, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C016Y_0ijCgIJQ00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in some parts of the U.S., but what some think are symptoms of the coronavirus might actually be signs of strep throat.

The two ailments share some common symptoms, including fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes.

Will there be a winter surge of COVID in Middle Tennessee?

Dr. Matthew Weissman of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital joined News 2’s sister station, WPIX, on Friday to share some helpful tips on identifying strep throat and how to treat it.

“The big problem with strep is that risk that if it’s untreated it can lead to other medical conditions, in particular rheumatic fever, which can cause all kinds of problems with your bones and joints and, most importantly, with your heart and heart valves,” he said. “So really important, if it is strep, to get antibiotics and to finish the full course of the antibiotics.”

Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy