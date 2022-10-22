Read full article on original website
Long basketball road coming full circle for Jamestown alum James Rojas
(WIVB) – James Rojas knows a thing or two about adversity. Rojas graduated from Jamestown High School in 2017 as a star basketball player, but didn’t see much recruitment. He ended up at Hutchinson Community College, a junior college located in Kansas. He got his college basketball career started there, blossoming into a star in […]
woosterathletics.com
Connors Opens Year with NCAC Athlete of the Week Honors Again
Connors was the distance ace in Saturday's 181-161 win over the University of Mount Union. The junior's meet started with the winning time of 11:19.97 in the 1,000 freestyle. She later returned to go 2:05.77 in the 200 freestyle, and capped the day with the winning time of 5:36.36 in the 500 freestyle.
ithaca.com
No. 12/13 Football Improves to 7-0 with 51-10 Win at Buffalo State
The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team moved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 51-10 Liberty League win at Buffalo State on Friday night at Coyer Field. Ithaca will now turn to a grueling stretch of its schedule, as its final three opponents have a combined record of 16-3.
woosterathletics.com
NCAC Championships Preview: Cross Country
This Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster men's and women's cross country teams host this year's North Coast Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course. The women's 6,000-meter race kicks off at 11 a.m. with the men's 8,000-meter race to follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place upon the conclusion of the men's championship race near the finish line, and that will move inside to the Scot Center indoor track in the event of inclement weather. There is no charge to attend the 2022 NCAC Cross Country Championships.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo's first snowflakes of the season were ahead of schedule
Just before sunrise on Oct. 20, Buffalo saw its first snowflakes of the season. While it was a few days earlier than average, the first snowfall for Buffalo wasn’t record-breaking. The earliest snowflakes on record for Buffalo happened on Sept. 20, 1956. On average, the first flakes fly toward...
New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo
Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Buffalo Does Not Appreciate Fast Food Chain’s New Sauce
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
13 WHAM
4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured
Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
