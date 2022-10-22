ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
woosterathletics.com

Connors Opens Year with NCAC Athlete of the Week Honors Again

Connors was the distance ace in Saturday's 181-161 win over the University of Mount Union. The junior's meet started with the winning time of 11:19.97 in the 1,000 freestyle. She later returned to go 2:05.77 in the 200 freestyle, and capped the day with the winning time of 5:36.36 in the 500 freestyle.
WOOSTER, OH
ithaca.com

No. 12/13 Football Improves to 7-0 with 51-10 Win at Buffalo State

The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team moved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 51-10 Liberty League win at Buffalo State on Friday night at Coyer Field. Ithaca will now turn to a grueling stretch of its schedule, as its final three opponents have a combined record of 16-3.
ITHACA, NY
woosterathletics.com

NCAC Championships Preview: Cross Country

This Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster men's and women's cross country teams host this year's North Coast Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29 at L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course. The women's 6,000-meter race kicks off at 11 a.m. with the men's 8,000-meter race to follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place upon the conclusion of the men's championship race near the finish line, and that will move inside to the Scot Center indoor track in the event of inclement weather. There is no charge to attend the 2022 NCAC Cross Country Championships.
WOOSTER, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo's first snowflakes of the season were ahead of schedule

Just before sunrise on Oct. 20, Buffalo saw its first snowflakes of the season. While it was a few days earlier than average, the first snowfall for Buffalo wasn’t record-breaking. The earliest snowflakes on record for Buffalo happened on Sept. 20, 1956. On average, the first flakes fly toward...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo

Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

4 teens killed in crash involving stolen car in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. — Four teenagers are dead and two are injured after a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle Monday morning in Buffalo. Police said six teens were in the car when it crashed into a wall on Route 33 around 6:45 a.m., with everyone except the driver thrown from the vehicle.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
BUFFALO, NY
foodgressing.com

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy